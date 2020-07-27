Troy Deeney Rips TV Presenter After Being Questioned About Retirement Following Relegation

The final day of Premier League action provided plenty of twists and turns as teams fought for Champions League qualification in the top half, while the bottom clubs battled for a place in the top flight next season. As it turned out, Manchester United and Chelsea secured Champions League football with their respective 2-0 wins over Leicester City and Wolves respectively, while Norwich City, Bournemouth and Watford were relegated to the Championship. The result was particularly hard to take for Premier League relegated clubs like Bournemouth and Watford, as they missed out on safety by a single point.

Troy Deeney interview: Troy Deeney comments go viral after Watford relegated from the Premier League

After Sunday's results saw Watford relegated to the Championship, captain Troy Deeney spoke to a Sky Sports reporter on his future with the Hornets. When quizzed about his future in the Troy Deeney interview, the 32-year-old said that he honestly didn't know if the clash against Arsenal was his final game in the Premier League or with Watford. The Hornets suffered a 3-2 defeat at the Emirates which saw Watford relegated after a six-year stint in the Premier League.

In the Troy Deeney interview, the Watford captain said, "If it is my time to go, it's my time to go," casting doubt over his future with the club. When quizzed whether he'll be hanging up his boots once and for all, Deeney lightheartedly said: "I'm not that old you cheeky b******," before apologising for swearing on live TV. The Troy Deeney comments were a major hit on social media, with many football fans having a laugh at the Hornets skipper's words.

Troy Deeney saying it as it is 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6foYPkiRe — J.B. (@Citizen_baker) July 26, 2020

Watford relegated: Troy Deeney expects changes at Watford after relegation

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Watford captain Troy Deeney said he expects changes at the club over the summer after their relegation from the Premier League. Hornets boss Nigel Pearson was sacked two games from the end of the Premier League season despite steering the team out of the relegation zone, with Hayden Mullins named interim head coach for the final week. Troy Deeney admitted that the club were poor this season, and there's 'no point dancing around it.' The 32-year-old said that he is to have a knee operation and will "go and spend some time with my family" before the start of the new season. He joined Watford from Walsall in 2010 and has scored 123 goals in 367 league appearances.

(Image Credit: Troy Deeney Instagram)