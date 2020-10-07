TSU Vs OSK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Live

After a sensational victory against Kashima Antlers in the J League, Gamba Osaka will square off against Sagan Tosu on Wednesday. Sagan Tosu have had a dismal campaign in the competition this season but this fixture gives them a chance to pick up the pieces. Here's our TSU vs OSK Dream11 prediction, preview and TSU vs OSK Dream11 team.

TSU vs OSK live: TSU vs OSK Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Tosu Stadium

Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Time: 3.30 pm IST

TSU vs OSK live: TSU vs OSK Dream11 prediction and preview

Gamba Osaka are on a four-game winning streak in the competition, with the most recent victory coming against Kashima Antlers. Osaka occupy the fifth spot in the J League, having bagged 35 points in 19 games. On the other hand, Sagan Tosu languish in 14th with 18 points in as many games. Tosu were defeated thrice over the course of the previous five games, losing to Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3-0 in the previous clash.

TSU vs OSK Dream11 prediction: TSU vs OSK Dream11 team, squad list

Sagan Tosu: Yohei Takaoka, Tatsuya Morita, Daisuke Matsumoto, Eduardo Giusti, Daiki Miya, Ryoyo Morishita, Yosei Itahashi, Kim Min-ho, Ayumu Ohata, Keisuke Iwashita, Yuto Uchida, Ryoya Morishita, Park Jeong-Su, Fuchi Honda, Ryunosuke Sagara, Hideto Takahashi, Shinya Nakano, Teruki Hara, Yuzo Kobayashi, Wang Jia’nan, Yoshiki Takahashi, Tomoya Koyamatsu, Ahn Yong-Woo, Tiago Alves, Yosuke Yuzawa, Takeshi Kanamori, Riki Harakawa, Daiki Matsuoka, Yuta Higuchi, Yong-gi Ryang, Daichi Hayashi, Reoto Kodama, Renzo Lopez, Yohei Toyoda, Cho Dong-Geon, Kaisei Ishii

Gamba Osaka: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Jun Ichimori, Kei Ishikawa, Haruki Saruta, Yun-Oh Lee, Hiroki Fujiharu, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura, Kim Young-Gwon, Ryu Takao, Suganuma Shunya, Ryo Shinzato, Kim Young-Gwon, Daisuke Takagi, Keisuke Kurokawa, Jefferson Tabinas, Tatsuya Yamaguchi, Riku Matsuda, Won-Ho Shin, Yasuhito Endo, Shu Kurata, Yuya Fukuda, Shinya Yajima, Kohei Okuno, Yuki Yamamoto, Ren Shibamoto, Takashi Usami, Kosuke Onose, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kazuma Watanabe, Ademilson Braga Bispo, Ademilson, Yuji Ono, Patric, Dai Tsukamoto, Shuhei Kawasaki, Haruto Shirai, Shoji Toyama

TSU vs OSK Dream11 prediction: TSU vs OSK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Masaaki Higashiguchi

Defenders: Ryoyo Morishita, Kim Young-Gwon, Gen Shoji, Daiki Matsuoka

Midfielders: Shu Kurata, Kosuke Onose, Tomoya Koyamatsu

Forwards: Kazuma Watanabe, Braga Bispo, Cho Dong-Geon

TSU vs OSK live: TSU vs OSK Dream11 prediction and top picks

Sagan Tosu: Cho Dong-Geon, Tomoya Koyamatsu (vc)

Gamba Osaka: Kazuma Watanabe (c), Braga Bispo

TSU vs OSK match prediction

Gamba Osaka are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The TSU vs OSK match prediction is based on our own analysis. The TSU vs OSK Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

