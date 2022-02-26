Tuchel Admits To 'difficult Situation' At Chelsea Due To Heat Against Abramovich In UK

Chelsea's billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, who is from Russia, has been in the limelight in the United Kingdom ever since Moscow launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has now admitted that everything is not well at the West London club and that he understands "critical opinion" towards them. Tuchel described the situation as "unreal" and said that it is clouding the minds and excitement of everyone at Chelsea.

"We should not pretend that this is not an issue and I agree. The situation for me and for everybody here, for the players, is horrible. Nobody expected this. It’s pretty unreal, it’s clouding our minds, clouding excitement towards the final and it brings huge uncertainty," Tuchel said.

"To a certain degree, I can understand critical opinions towards the club, towards us who represent that club. I can understand that and we cannot fully free ourselves from it. Maybe people understand that me as a coach or the players, we don’t have the insight what is really going on," Tuchel added.

On Friday, Labour MP Chris Bryant called on his colleagues in the parliament to bar Abramovic from entering the United Kingdom and also said that he should be dismissed as Chelsea's owner. Abramovic is said to be amongst the group of Russian oligarchs who have close ties with their president Vladimir Putin. Tuchel believes that Russia's war on Ukraine and Abramovic's connection with Chelsea could turn the public against the club.

'We don't feel responsible'

Tuchel, on the other hand, stated that he and the players do not feel guilty for what is occurring in Ukraine at the time. Tuchel stated that he would have preferred to exercise his freedom to remain silent on the topic, but he recognises that the battle is taking place in Europe and that they cannot ignore it since they are all part of the region.

"At the moment we don’t feel responsible for all this. We feel that it is horrible and there can be no doubt about it. War in Europe was unthinkable for me for a long period. The impact is clear and the discussions have an impact. Let’s be a bit more patient and understand what the measurements will be and then we have to maybe deal with it," Tuchel said.

"I am aware of all these scenarios and all these discussions at the moment. I would love to take my right not to comment on this until there is a decision made. But we are aware of it and it’s distracting us, it’s worrying us. It concerns Europe, it’s in Europe and we are part of Europe. We cannot say let’s put this to the side. It’s the opposite. We have to live with it right now. There is no running away from it.," he concluded.

Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday through the land, air, and sea, targeting military installations across major cities in the country. Western democracies, including Japan, have imposed sanctions on Russia and have demanded Putin immediately withdraw troops from Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law in the country and has asked fellow citizens to pick up arms against the invading army.

Image: AP