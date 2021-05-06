Tuchel Becomes First Manager To Reach Final In Successive Seasons With Two Different Clubs

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has gone on to become the first coach to lead two different clubs to the finals of the Champions League or the European Cup in consecutive seasons. The German tactician achieved this feat on Wednesday after Chelsea recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-finals.

FT. IT'S ALL OVER!



WE'RE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL! 😁 pic.twitter.com/hOgSc20pKO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2021

Heading into the second leg after playing out a 1-1 draw against Los Blancos in Spain, the Blues of London managed to seal the penultimate clash and book a spot for themselves in the Champions League final against Premier League rivals Manchester City. A first-half goal from Timo Werner followed by a late strike by Mason Mount helped Chelsea record a massive 3-1 aggregate win against the reigning LaLiga Champions.

1 - @TTuchelofficial (@ChelseaFC) is the 1st manager in the history of #ChampionsLeague and European Cup to reach the final in consecutive seasons with different clubs. Versatile. #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/QRc1zAYqOx — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 5, 2021

Chelsea will make their first appearance in the Champions League final since winning the competition back in 2012. A Champions League final will not be something new for the German boss has as he and Thiago Silva featured in the biggest match of Europe's most prestigious competition last year where the duo was involved in Paris Saint-Germain's loss to Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel's former side PSG suffered a narrow loss to their German counterparts in last year's Champions League final as former PSG attacker Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute of the game to hand Bayern Munich the Champions League title. However, the German tactician has another chance at European glory now as Thomas Tuchel prepares to take on Manchester City in the trophy decider later this month.

Chelsea Champions League Record

The Blues made their first Champions League appearance in 1999 and have been a regular in Europe's topmost competition ever since. Chelsea made history in 2012 when they become the first London outfit to win the Champions League title where they defeated Bayern Munich in their own backyard.

Their Champions League record for the ongoing season has been nothing but fantastic with the Blues losing only one game in the campaign which came against FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the tournament. They have been defensively solid in the Champions League so far conceding only four goals this campaign. They are also the only team that Real Madrid have failed to defeat in their Champions League history.

Man City vs Chelsea final

The Blues of London are all set to play the all-English Man City vs Chelsea final which will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 29 May. According to various reports, UEFA has confirmed that around 4,000 Champions League Final tickets will be handed to both the teams in the competition.