Tuchel Slams Chelsea Fans For Chanting Abramovich's Name During Ukraine's Solidarity Show

Following Chelsea's emphatic 4-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, Blues coach Thomas Tuchel slammed the travelling fans for chanting Roman Abramovich's name during Premier League's show of solidarity for Ukraine.

England's top-flight had announced this week that they would show special gestures for Ukrainians during all the games, with club captains of all 20 teams set to wear special armbands featuring Ukrainian colours.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea fans

During the Burnley vs Chelsea game on Saturday, Premier League's solidarity for Ukraine was interrupted by Blues fans chanting club owner Roman Abramovich's name, who is now selling the club. In reaction to the fans' chanting, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said after the game (as quoted by Goal.com),

"Listen, if we show solidarity, we show solidarity and we should do it together. We take the knee together. If an important person from another club or from our club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect. It's not the moment to give other messages. It's a moment to show respect. We want that we do this because this is what we are as a club. We show respect as a club and we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause at the moment. We do it for Ukraine. There is no second opinion about the situation there and that they have our thoughts and our support, and we should stand together as a club. It is not the moment for other messages."

Earlier this week, Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich had confirmed that he would sell the club after spending 19 years in charge. The 55-year old was forced to reach this 'difficult decision' after he faced severe backlash due to his alleged ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has ordered a 'special military operation' against Ukraine.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sporting world has taken steps against Moscow, stripping them of some important events. For example, UEFA not only stripped Russia of hosting the Champions League final in May but alongside FIFA, they also stripped Russian clubs and the national team from competing in tournaments organized by the two international football associations. Meanwhile, other sports such as F1 also cancelled the Russian Grand Prix.