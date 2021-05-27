TUR Vs AZJ Dream11: Turkey Vs Azerbaijan Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Turkey host Azerbaijan in their upcoming international friendly clash on Thursday, May 27. The fixture is set to be played at the Bahçesehir Okullari stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the TUR vs AZJ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

A Millî Takımımız EURO 2020 öncesi ilk hazırlık maçına çıkıyor. Başarılar #BizimÇocuklar #TURAZE pic.twitter.com/kxj4xLpq1c — Milli Takımlar #BizimÇocuklar (@MilliTakimlar) May 27, 2021

TUR vs AZJ Match Preview

Turkey will start the game after playing out an exciting six-goal thriller against Latvia in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers last time around. They opened up the scoring in the second minute of the game as Kenan Karaman found the back of the net with Hakan Calhanglu doubling the lead around the 30th-minute mark. Latvia managed to pull one back at the brink of halftime with Turkey getting their two-goal cushion back following Burak Yilmaz's penalty at the 52nd minute's mark in the game. However, Roberts Uldrikis and Davis Ikaunineks scored within 22 minutes in the second half to have the match end in a 3-3 draw.

Azerbaijan on the other hand have not been in the best of form with the visitors failing to win any other their last five matches with the previous three matches ending in loss. The visitors played out a World Cup qualifier against Serbia last time around which ending in Serbia's favour as Aleksander Mitrovic's brace took the game away from Azerbaijan with Emin Makhmudov finding the back of the net for the hosts of that game.

TUR vs AZJ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - K. Karaman or R. Sheydaev

Vice-Captain - B. Yilmaz or R. Sadikov

TUR vs AZJ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- E. Balayev

Defenders – C. Soyuncu, M. Medvedev, M. Demiral,

Midfielders – R. Sadikov, O Tufan, H. Chalhanoglu, E. Mahmudov

Strikers – B. Yilmaz, R. Sheydaev, K. Karaman

TUR vs AZJ Dream11 Prediction

Prediction - Given the current form of both teams, we expect Turkey to register a comfortable win over Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Note: The above TUR vs AZJ Dream11 prediction, TUR vs AZJ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TUR vs AZJ Dream11 Team and TUR vs AZJ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result