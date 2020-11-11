TUR Vs CRO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, International Friendlies Preview

Turkey and Croatia will meet in an international friendly at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul to kick off the round of fixtures in the last international break of the year. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 11 at 11:15 pm IST. Here's a look at our TUR vs CRO Dream11 prediction, TUR vs CRO Dream11 team and the probable TUR vs CRO playing 11.

TUR vs CRO live: TUR vs CRO Dream11 prediction and preview

Turkey come into this fixture on the back of a five-match winless streak, while Croatia lost 2-1 to France in their UEFA Nations League encounter. Turkey have some good players and will be hoping to get back to winning ways. However, based on recent form, our TUR vs CRO match prediction is that Croatia will edge past Turkey.

"Uvijek smo u utakmicama s Turskom bili u nekakvom egalu, uvijek je bilo nezgodno"



🔊 Mario Pašalić 🇹🇷🇭🇷#TURCRO #Vatreni🔥 pic.twitter.com/EHmpAQL23i — HNS (@HNS_CFF) November 11, 2020

TUR vs CRO live: Turkey vs Croatia Head-to-Head

The two countries last faced each other in 2017, a game Turkey won 1-0. Everton striker Cenk Tosun (then with Besiktas JK) was the goalscorer.

TUR vs CRO Dream11 prediction: Probable TUR vs CRO playing 11

Turkey probable 11 - Mert Gunok, Nazim Sangare, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Yusuf Yazici, Efecan Karaca, Cenk Tosun, Cengiz Under

Croatia probable 11 - Dominik Livakovic, Filip Uremovic, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Dario Melnjak, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josip Brekalo, Bruno Petkovic, Domagoj Bradaric

TUR vs CRO live: Top picks for TUR vs CRO Dream11 team

TUR vs CRO live: Turkey top picks

Merih Demiral

Cengiz Under

TUR vs CRO live: Croatia top picks

Mario Pasalic

Mateo Kovacic

TUR vs CRO Dream11 prediction: TUR vs CRO Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Mert Gunok

Defenders -Filip Uremovic, Duje Caleta-Car, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral

Midfielders - Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic (VC), Cengiz Under (C)

Forwards - Cenk Tosun, Bruno Petkovic

Note: The above TUR vs CRO Dream11 prediction, TUR vs CRO Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TUR vs CRO Dream11 team and TUR vs CRO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Mario Pasalic Instagram