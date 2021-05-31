TUR Vs GNA Dream11: Turkey Vs Guinea Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Turkey hosts Guinea in their upcoming International Friendly clash on Monday, May 31. The friendly fixture is set to be played at the Antalya Stadyumu with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the TUR vs GNA Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.



TUR vs GNA Match Preview

Turkey and Guinea are set to lock horns for the first time at the international stage in football as the hosts look to begin preparing for the upcoming Euro 2020 starting in the next two weeks. The hosts will head into the game following a comfortable victory over Azerbaijan on May 27 as first-half goals from Halil Dervisoglu and Kaan Ayhan were enough to see them through. The 29th ranked team on FIFA standing has a tough group in the upcoming Euros as they take on the likes of Italy, Wales, and Switzerland. Turkey will be aiming to tighten up their screws and look to sort out all its issues by registering a win over Guinea and entering the tournament with confidence.

Guinea have been one of the best teams from Africa in recent ties with the visitors remaining unbeaten in 2021. They will head into the game after seeing an unbeaten run come to an end with their last outing engine in a narrow 2-1 loss to Namibia last week. The visitors will be eager to get back on the winning ways and give their European counterparts a tough time on the pitch as they square off against Turkey for the first time on Monday

TUR vs GNA Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - H. Dervisoglu or S. Kaba

Vice-Captain - C. Under or S. Soumah

TUR vs GNA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M. Camara

Defenders – C. Soyuncu, MA. Camara, K. Ahyan, M. Demiral

Midfielders – N. Keita, H. Chalhanoglu, S. Soumah

Strikers – C. Under, S. Kaba, H. Dervisoglu

TUR vs GNA Dream11 Prediction

We expect both teams to play out a thrilling encounter and predict Turkey to edge out a narrow win over Guinea on Monday.

Prediction - Turkey 2-1 Guinea

Note: The above TUR vs GNA Dream11 prediction, TUR vs GNA Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TUR vs GNA Dream11 Team and TUR vs GNA Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result