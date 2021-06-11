TUR Vs ITA Dream11: Turkey Vs Italy Prediction, Team, Top Picks

The highly -anticipated Euro 2020 will kick off on Friday, June 11 with Italy set to square off against Turkey in the tournament opener of the European Championship. The Group A clash will be played at the iconic Stadio Olimpico with the kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST, Saturday, June 12). Let's have a look at the TUR vs ITA Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of the Euro 2020 opener.

TUR vs ITA Match Preview

Turkey enter the Euros 2020 on the back of a solid qualifying campaign which saw them end Group H just behind France. They have been a team to watch out for in the recently concluded friendlies with the hosts playing out a 0-0 draw against Guinea before registering a 2-0 win over Moldovia in their latest outing. They are currently on a six-game unbeaten run and will claim to give Italy a run for the money in the tournament opener.

Italy on the other hand will head into the European Championship following a fine run of form. They topped the Group J during the Euro Qualifiers and have been on a roll since then. The Azzurri look like a team to be feared in the upcoming Euro 2020 with Roberto Mancini's side set to start the game on the back of a 27-game unbeaten run. Currently, on an eight-game winning streak, the Azzurri will be eager to make a statement and look to kickstart their campaign with a win over Turkey on Friday.

TUR vs ITA Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - L. Insigne or B. Yilmaz

Vice-Captain - C. Immobile or H. Calhanoglu

TUR vs ITA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi-Donnarumma

Defenders – M. Demiral, A. Florenzi, C. Soyuncu, L. Spinazzola

Midfielders –H. Calhanoglu, N. Barella, O. Tufan

Strikers – C. Immobile, B. Yilmaz, L. Insigne

TUR vs ITA Dream11 Prediction

Roberto Mancini has completely transformed the Italian national team with the Azzuri heading into the tournament as one of the favourites to win their coveted trophy. However, they are set to square off against Turkey with Şenol Günes' men expected to be the dark horses of the tournament. We expect both the teams to play out a thrilling encounter and predict Italy to edge out a narrow win on Friday.

Prediction- Turkey 0-1 Italy

Note: The above TUR vs ITA Dream11 prediction, TUR vs ITA Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TUR vs ITA Dream11 Team and TUR vs ITA Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result