TUR Vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, World Cup European Qualifiers

Turkey welcome the Netherlands in the first round of their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification match on Wednesday. The Group G tie is set to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on March 24 with the kick-off scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at TUR vs NED Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

TUR vs NED live: TUR vs NED Dream11 match preview

Turkey's latest international outing came in the November of 2020 where they played Hungary in the UEFA Nations League clash. The 32nd ranked team in the FIFA standings suffering to a humiliating 2-0 defeat in their previous outing and will be itching to get back on the winning ways. However, Senol Gunes' side faces an uphill task in the form of the Netherlands with the Dutch side ranked amongst the top 15 in world football leaving the transcontinental country to play nothing but their best football if they wish to snatch away any points in this clash.

Currently ranked 14th in the FIFA rankings, the Netherlands will walk into the match after managing to pull together a string of impressive performances. Unbeaten in their last five matches, the Dutch national team has registered two straight wins in recent times with their latest outing ending in a narrow 1-2 win over Poland. Frank De Boer's men will be hoping to continue on their winning run during their trip to Turkey on Wednesday.

TUR vs NED Playing 11

Turkey- Mert Gunok, Nazim Sangare, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Irfan Kahveci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cenk Tosun, Burak Yilmaz

Netherlands- Jasper Cillessen, Kenny Tete, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Patrick van Aanholt, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay

TUR vs NED Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Jasper Cillessen

Defenders – Caner Erkin, Patrick van Aanholt, Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt

Midfielders - Steven Bergwijn, Okay Yokuslu, Frenkie de Jong, Hakan Calhanoglu

Strikers - Cenk Tosun, Memphis Depay

TUR vs NED Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Memphis Depay or Hakan Calhanoglu

Vice-Captain - Cenk Tosun or Steven Bergwijn

TUR vs NED Match Prediction

Both the teams have strong squads and will be aiming to kick start their World Cup 2022 Qualifying campaign with a win. Given the squad depth and FIFA ranking on both the teams, we expect the Netherlands to register a routine victory and pocket their first win of the ongoing Group G campaign.

Prediction- Turkey 0-2 Netherlands

Note: The above TUR vs NED Dream11 prediction, TUR vs NED Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TUR vs NED Dream11 Team and TUR vs NED Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.