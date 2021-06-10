Turkey Vs Italy Head To Head Record, European Championship History And Team News

Following a year-long delay, the much-anticipated Euro 2020 will get underway on Friday, June 11, as Italy host Turkey at the iconic Stadio Olimpico. The Euro 2020 opener in Group A is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, June 12 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Turkey vs Italy head to head record, team news, live stream details and our prediction for the opening game at the 2020 European Championship.

Turkey vs Italy: Euro 2020 Group A game preview

Turkey have proven exceptionally hard to get the better of in recent times, losing on only three occasions in their 26 matches since Senol Gunes stepped back into the hot seat. The Turks recently beat Azerbaijan 3-1, were held to a goalless draw against Guinea and then won 2-0 against Moldova, bringing an end to their impressive warm-up games ahead of the major tournament. However, they will be facing four-time World Champions Italy in their opening game at Euro 2020 and the Azzuri will be no easy task to contain.

On the other hand, Italy are currently on an eight-game winning streak and earned crucial victories over San Marino and the Czech Republic prior to Euro 2020. Roberto Mancini's men have gone undefeated during their last 27 outings, so will certainly carry momentum into their opening night on the grand Roman stage. The Azzurri haven't won the European Championship since 1968 and will be eager to end their trophy drought on the continental stage.

Turkey vs Italy team news, injuries and suspensions

For Turkey, Burak Yilmaz is expected to start in attack with support from AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu.

For Italy, Marco Verratti is a doubt to start on Friday while Lorenzo Pelligrini has pulled out of the tournament due to injury. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne are tipped to lead the line for the hosts.

Turkey vs Italy head to head record

These two teams have met on 11 occasions in the past and Italy have never suffered defeat against Turkey. The Azzurri have recorded 8 wins over the Turks while three games have ended in draws.

Turkey vs Italy prediction

Italy are favourites to get a win against Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020. With the likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile in Italy's attack, our prediction is a 2-0 win for the hosts.

