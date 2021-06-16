Turkey Vs Wales Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Turkey will take on Wales in their next Euro 2020 encounter at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 PM local time on Wednesday, June 16 (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the Turkey vs Wales team news, our prediction, and details of how to watch Turkey vs Wales on TV in India.

Turkey vs Wales prediction and h2h stats

Both teams head into this game looking for their first win, having dropped points in their first round of matches. Wales are currently tied with Switzerland in Group A with one point after playing out a 1-1 draw in their first Euro 2020 game. With the Welsh playing their last group game against Italy, they will know that they cannot afford to drop any points in this fixture. On the other hand, Turkey have it all to do after being thrashed 3-0 by Italy in their opening game. Senol Gunes side's performance was particularly disappointing as they registered no shots on target.

In terms of the Turkey vs Wales h2h stats, Wales have a marginally better record. Wales have won three of the six games played between the two sides while Turkey have managed to win two games with one game ending in a draw. The previous meeting between the two teams took place way back in 1997 and ended in a 6-4 victory for Turkey. Considering the recent performances of the two sides, our Turkey vs Wales prediction is a win for Wales.

Turkey vs Wales team news

Turkey predicted starting line-up: Ugurcan Cakir; Umut Meras, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Okay Yokuslu, Kaan Ayhan; Irfan Can Kahveci, Hakan Calhanolglu, Cengiz Under; Burak Yilmaz

Wales predicted starting line-up: Danny Ward; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore

How to watch Turkey vs Wales on TV in India? Turkey vs Wales live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Turkey vs Wales on TV in India can do so by tuning into the Sony Sports Network, which have the official rights for broadcasting all Euro 2020 games in India. The Turkey vs Wales game can be watched live on Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Turkey vs Wales live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the Euro 2020 games can be accessed on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the two teams.