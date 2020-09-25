TWE Vs GNG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Eredivisie Live

In the Eredivisie this week, FC Twente will be squaring off against FC Groningen at De Grolsch Veste on Friday, September 25, 11:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our TWE vs GNG Dream11 prediction, preview, TWE vs GNG Dream11 team and probable TWE vs GNG playing 11.

TWE vs GNG live: TWE vs GNG Dream11 prediction and preview

Twente have begun the new season on an excellent note, though it's early days in the season, and remain unbeaten with one win and a draw. Their counterparts, FC Groningen are ninth in the table having won one and lost one. The team bounced back last game after having lost their season opener. The match is likely going to be a tight encounter with both teams looking to take early points from the new season. Based on current form, our TWE vs GNG Dream11 prediction is that Twente will eke out a win in this contest.

TWE vs GNG Dream11 prediction: FC Twente vs FC Groningen Head-to-Head

The last time the two sides met, they shared the points after the game ended in a draw. To date, the two sides have faced each other on 42 occasions. FC Twente have won 20 of those clashes while FC Groningen have won 11. The remaining 11 ties ended in both teams sharing the points.

TWE vs GNG Dream11 prediction: Probable TWE vs GNG playing 11

FC Twente probable XI - Joel Drommel, Xandro Schenk, Julio Pleguezuelo, Jayden Oosterwolde, Tyronne Ebuehi, Nathan Markelo, Jesse Bosch, Godfried Roemeratoe, Václav Černý, Alexander Jeremejeff, Danilo

FC Groningen probable XI - Sergio Padt, Ko Itakura, Wessel Dammers, Bart van Hintum, Damil Dankerlui, Ramon-Pascal Lundqvist, Ahmed El Messaoudi, Daniel Van Kaam, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Tomas Suslov, Thomas Poll

TWE vs GNG Live: TWE vs GNG Dream11 team, top picks

TWE vs GNG - FC Twente top picks

Danilo

Joel Drommel

TWE vs GNG - FC Groningen top picks

Ahmed El Messaoudi

Thomas Poll

TWE vs GNG Dream11 prediction: TWE vs GNG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Joel Drommel

Defenders - Julio Pleguezuelo, Jayden Oosterwolde, Wessel Dammers, Bart van Hintum, Thomas Poll

Midfielders - Ramon-Pascal Lundqvist, Ahmed El Messaoudi (vc), Godfried Roemeratoe, Lindon Selahi

Forwards - Danilo (C)

Note: The above TWE vs GNG Dream11 prediction, TWE vs GNG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TWE vs GNG Dream11 team and TWE vs GNG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: FC Twente Twitter