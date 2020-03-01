The Debate
Twitter Breaks After Liverpool's Unbeaten Run Ends Post Losing To Watford

Football News

Watford ended Liverpool's long unbeaten run in the domestic competition after defeating the Merseyside club 3-0 on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
liverpool

Watford ended Liverpool's long unbeaten run in the domestic competition after defeating the Merseyside club 3-0 on Saturday evening. A second-half flourish saw two goals from Ismaila Sarr and one by Troy Deeney to ensure that Arsenal's record of going unbeaten for the entire season remains intact and so does the 49 matches unbeaten streak by the North London side during the 2003/04 season. 

Arsenal stayed unbeaten between May 2003 and October 2005, a run that went on for 49 matches. It began with a 6-1 win over Southampton in May 2003 and it continued throughout the 2003-04 season as the Gunners won the league title as Invincibles. The run ended at Old Trafford after Manchester United won the match in a controversial manner. Ruud van Nistelrooy scored a penalty after Wayne Rooney dived and the Englishman then doubled the lead.

Liverpool are the first team in the last 15 seasons to come so close to matching Arsenal's record. However, they fell short on Saturday night.

READ: Invincible No More: Liverpool Loses For 1st Time In EPL

However, the loss resulted in a number of reactions and memes from fans on the internet. 

READ: Ugly Face Of Bayern Munich Says 'ashamed' Rummenigge Over Hoffenheim Banner 

READ: Gattuso Says He's Against Serie A Postponents After 2-1 Win Over Torino

READ: FIFA President Gianni Infantino Says 'wrong' Only Men Deciding Laws Of Soccer

Published:
COMMENT
