Twitter Breaks After Liverpool's Unbeaten Run Ends Post Losing To Watford

Watford ended Liverpool's long unbeaten run in the domestic competition after defeating the Merseyside club 3-0 on Saturday evening. A second-half flourish saw two goals from Ismaila Sarr and one by Troy Deeney to ensure that Arsenal's record of going unbeaten for the entire season remains intact and so does the 49 matches unbeaten streak by the North London side during the 2003/04 season.

Arsenal stayed unbeaten between May 2003 and October 2005, a run that went on for 49 matches. It began with a 6-1 win over Southampton in May 2003 and it continued throughout the 2003-04 season as the Gunners won the league title as Invincibles. The run ended at Old Trafford after Manchester United won the match in a controversial manner. Ruud van Nistelrooy scored a penalty after Wayne Rooney dived and the Englishman then doubled the lead.

Liverpool are the first team in the last 15 seasons to come so close to matching Arsenal's record. However, they fell short on Saturday night.

However, the loss resulted in a number of reactions and memes from fans on the internet.

Arsenal official account tweeted “phew” yesterday a single word tweet and got more RTs, almost 100k, in less than 20 hours than Liverpool when they posted about winning the UCL, Man Utd and Spurs when they announced their record signings in the summer lmaooo — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) March 1, 2020

Where were you all this while Daragh? Should have done this earlier ffs https://t.co/dRvflgrZK8 — Tushar (@ItsTSYouKnow) March 1, 2020

Liverpool have been terrible ever since Daragh sent this to Klopp 😭 pic.twitter.com/UsipyCXoTx — Daniel (@UtdDxn) February 29, 2020

this one’s for you Daragh Curley https://t.co/GGV7jjjxwu — L (@laiiaall) February 29, 2020

Arsenal's unbeaten run was only ended by a United side that had the likes of van Nistelrooy, Scholes, CR7, Rooney. Liverpool crumbled against relegation threatened Watford while on the verge of greatness. You can't compare this Liverpool team to Arsenal's invincibles ever again. pic.twitter.com/YyTCbTVhUe — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) February 29, 2020

"My time here's coming to an end son. I only have one request, should you leave Arsenal I want you to go to Watford, share with them all that I have taught you and help them stop Liverpool from winning the league unbeaten. My legacy is in your hands now" pic.twitter.com/TzMjFMLtBR — WelBeast (@WelBeast) February 29, 2020

Liverpool fans have already started a petition for leap year days not to count towards unbeaten records. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 29, 2020

And people thought liverpool will remain unbeaten. #OnlyOneInvincibles pic.twitter.com/bndC4L2RPA — Akbar Saeed (@AkbarSaeed110) March 1, 2020

Liverpool will beat watford today again, and the unbeaten run continues



Watford: #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/eU6G8QRCAQ — ♥ YOUR DADDY ♥ (@Olafweshy) February 29, 2020

Watford begins with W.



Liverpool begins with L. pic.twitter.com/a4gXN6kbw5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 29, 2020

Haven’t felt unity like this since we all thought England was winning the World Cup — Jamie (@jmemc55) February 29, 2020

