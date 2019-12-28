'Finally Someone Will Lead AC Milan's Attack': Fans Thrilled Over Ibrahimovic's Return

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is returning to help his former club AC Milan which has been struggling in the recent years.

The 38-year-old Swede has agreed a deal until the end of the season with the option to extend the contract for another season, the Italian club announced in a statement on Friday.

Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals in 85 appearances for the club and helped it to win the league title in 2011 and the Italian Super Cup the same year.

Fans overjoyed

Not to mention, his fans were elated after the news broke. They took to Twitter to celebrate his return.

One announcement did the trick fella. — Anthony (@Torgrude45) December 27, 2019

AAAAAAAAAAAAA NON SVEGLIATEMI NE VOGLIO ANCORA — Christian (@chribani) December 27, 2019

INJECT INTO MY VEINS — Mattia (@mattiarsnr) December 27, 2019

Finally there will be someone who will lead @acmilan at attack #IZCOMING #Ibrahimovic pic.twitter.com/sJeHMpQvpi — Give Rosický an icon card (@king24cz) December 27, 2019

Your city.

Your club.

Your home.

❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤 — Alessia (@AleSalv17) December 27, 2019

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa my godddddddddd — Tuke (@JoaquimTuke) December 27, 2019

“I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,“ he said after rejoining. “I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen”.

Having also played for cross-city rival Inter Milan and Juventus, Ibrahimovic has been named the best player in Serie A three times and the best foreign player five times.

The deal is subject to medical examination and Ibrahimovic will be in Milan on January 2 for it, before joining his teammates for his first training session. His arrival will be a boost for seven-time European champion Milan, which is mired in 11th place — a humiliating 21 points behind leader Inter — and endured its heaviest league defeat in 21 years when it lost 5-0 at Atalanta on Sunday.

