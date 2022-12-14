Twitterati Unearth Old Video Of Morocco Coach Attending Tactics Seminar By Mikel Arteta

Morocco have been the standout team of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after they became the first African side to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. What has been most impressive about Morocco is their resolute defence as no opposition player has scored against them after five matches.

They have conceded just one goal in this duration and that was an own goal by Aguerd against Canada. A lot of the credit for Morocco's outstanding performances in the FIFA World Cup 2022 goes to their coach, Walid Regragui, who has set them up brilliantly in defence.

As Morocco continue to impress footballing fans around the world, some netizens have unearthed a video of coach Regragui attending a tactics seminar given by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Arteta is one of the star coaches in England's top flight, having helped Arsenal gain a five-point lead in the Premier League table from second-placed Manchester City after 14 games.

This is Morocco manager Walid Regragui, attending a tactics seminar by Mikel Arteta, who displayed his ideas in the FA Cup game vs Man City.



This is a person with a willingness to learn & progress. Just 1 year on, he finds himself in the World Cup semi-final. He worked so hard.

Morocco will hope to continue its dream run against France

Even though the Morocco football team arrived in Qatar, having won only two of their previous 16 matches at a FIFA World Cup, it did not stop them from stunning fans around the world. Their dream began by topping their group, one that contained 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia and second-ranked Belgium. After dominating their group, they also beat 2010 World Cup winners Spain in the Round of 16 and one of the tournament favourites in Portugal in the quarter-final.

And after all that, Morocco will now perhaps face their toughest test in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they will meet defending champions France in the semi-finals on December 14. If Morocco are to beat Les Bleus, manager Walid Regragui will have to produce another masterclass in organizing the defence to prevent the likes of Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe from finding the back of the net against them.

While most would not give Morocco a chance of going all the way in winning the FIFA World Cup, Regragui is confident of pulling the impossible as he believes that there is no harm 'to dream.' "Why shouldn’t we dream of winning the World Cup? If you don’t dream, you don’t get anywhere. It doesn’t cost you to dream," said Regragui.