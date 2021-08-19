Two Chelsea Youth Team Managers Suspected Of Involvement In Racist Abuse In 1990s

Coaches of Chelsea's youth football club are alleged of abusing young Black footballers in the 1990s. In papers released from the High Court which The Athletic has accessed, two Chelsea youth team managers are suspected of involvement in racist abuse and slurs. Ten players have filed legal claims against Chelsea as the employers of Graham Rix, the former Chelsea youth manager, and Gwyn Williams, the former director of the youth system, with four of the accusers scheduled to testify in a five-week trial commencing March 7, 2022.

Both Rix and Williams are said to have rejected abusing any players, despite allegations in court records that Black players of the squad were assaulted and humiliated, among other things. Rix allegedly assaulted one of the players many times, while Williams allegedly beat him multiple times. The documents of the court stated that Rix is accused of punching a youngster between the legs during four-year torture that left the sufferer, now in his forties, with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Rix is also accused of hitting the very same individual in the head many times, inflicting severe burns after tossing a cup of hot coffee over his head, and creating a nose bleed after tossing a football from practically point-blank range at a youngster. Williams has allegedly admitted to using racial slurs in the past but has presented proof to the court claiming that it was not done intentionally, and he maintains to reject the assault claims.

How did Chelsea defend the allegations against Racism?

Chelsea has rejected fiduciary responsibility, although admitting earlier that there was a racist mentality throughout the team at the time. The club has maintained that there was no motive not to hire Rix or Williams at the time because there were no accusations. Chelsea's legal team is also anticipated to contend that it was unreasonable to anticipate appropriate protection procedures to be in place in the 1990s, and that, as a result, a fair trial will be difficult to hold more than 20 years later.

Chelsea had earlier stated that they were absolutely committed to doing the honourable thing in favour of the players, which included providing them with counselling. They intended to unconditionally apologize for the awful previous experiences of several of their former players.

‘There is no adequate explanation for this delay on the part of the claimant,' stated lawyer Nicholas Fewtrell in Chelsea's legal documents. When the matter gets to trial next year, it will involve 62 witnesses, including some of the greatest personalities who played or operated for Chelsea at the time.

Image credits: AP