Two Manchester United Legends Coming To India In October: 'Kolkata, We're Coming For You'

The popular Manchester United fan event returns to India with the club announcing the date and place of the event. United supporters in India had the opportunity to vote for the next location of the 'I LOVE UNITED' event ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Leeds United on February 20. The opportunity to vote for their preferred city was presented ahead of the 90-minute pre-match show.

According to the statement on the club website, Six Indian cities were shortlisted for hosting the Manchester United event, and it was Kolkata that won the chance to host the event after receiving 33 per cent votes. The Manchester United India event will be held in Kolkata on Sunday, October 1 at Big Lawn Nicco Park in Kolkata from 4:00 pm IST.

✨ Chosen by you.



For the first time in #ILOVEUNITED history, fans chose the destination for India's next event... 🇮🇳



Kolkata, we're coming for you! 🤝

The event will be attended by United greats Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre, who have been p[part of the Indian Super League teams Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC, respectively. Fans planning to attend the Manchester United India event can apply for online tickets by Sunday 9 October. The applications will then be entered into a ballot, with tickets issued at random. The fans who will be given tickets will receive notification by email at most by Wednesday, October 12.

Manchester United set to reduce transfer activity

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United went through a rebuilding process under new manager Erik Ten Hag. The club spent almost $250 million to bring in players like Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez. According to the Associated Press report, the 20-time premier league champions reported a net loss of 115.5 million pounds ($130 million) for the 2021-22 season, with the net debt under their unpopular owners Glazer family rising 95.4 million pounds ($107.5 million) to 514.9 million pounds ($580 million). That's an increase of 22%.

United chief financial officer Cliff Baty said the club's financial results were adversely affected by the absence of a summer tour in July 2021 and the impact of the weakening of the pound on some non-cash finance costs. United's revenues rose by 18%, to 583 million pounds ($657 million). Baty said the club expects to have revenues of 580-600 million pounds ($655-677 million) for the next financial year despite the team being in the Europa League this season and not the more lucrative Champions League. Following the signings in 2021 of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, United's wage bill rose by 19.1% to 384.2 million pounds ($433.6 million) the highest in the Premier League according to the latest figures released by clubs.