Two Premier League Clubs "Losing Their Nerve" With Super League Plan, Could Back Out

Over the weekend, a dozen top clubs in Europe rocked the football community when they agreed to form a breakaway Super League that will rival the Champions League. The 'founding members' of the Super League, who have come under heavy criticism over the past few days, include six English clubs and three each from Italy and Spain. However, two of the English sides involved in the formation of the Super League are understood to be close to unravelling after all of the controversies the plans have attracted.

Two Premier League clubs 'losing their nerve' over Super League backlash, UCL expulsion

According to reports from Sportsmail, Chelsea and Manchester City appear to hold the greatest hopes of derailing the controversial European Super League. It is believed that the two club bosses are 'losing their nerve' amid mounting pressure from fans and the government. The Super League plan has been slammed by football enthusiasts and pundits across the globe.

Hearing the first cracks may be beginning to appear in the ugly, misshapen edifice of the ESL. Told two English clubs are close to losing their nerve. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) April 20, 2021

The Super League teams include Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. More so, there have been threats from UEFA and FIFA to kick the teams and players out of every other competition if they choose to join this new setup.

Real Madrid, Man City and Chelsea are likely to be banned from the UCL semifinals, according to UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller. pic.twitter.com/k7byF1bfSu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 19, 2021

On Monday, UEFA Executive committee member Jesper Moller told reporters that he expects the members of the breakaway group who remain in this season's Champions League to be removed from the competition. "There is an extraordinary executive meeting on Friday where I expect the 12 clubs to be thrown out. I think that we, who love football, have had it. Someone has to draw the line and find out which way the clubs should go. We owe it to our fans and everyone who loves football. Then we will see how to move forward with the tournament. There have to be some consequences, and, this time, I think there will be."

I'm told Chelsea and Manchester City were informed the Super League was going ahead last week and were basically given the option of get on board or risk being left behind. They were not drivers of the plan...1/2 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 19, 2021

Real Madrid, along with Chelsea, Man City and PSG who didn't sign up for the Super League, are still in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Reports from the Daily Mail claim that Chelsea and Manchester City were informed the Super League was going ahead last week and given the option to get on board or risk being left behind. The two were not the drivers of the plan.

Florentino Perez says that European semifinalists and Super League participants Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal won’t be kicked out of the Champions and Europa League.



‘Impossible, I can assure that. 100 percent.’ pic.twitter.com/ujlgQk8hrC — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 19, 2021

Will Super League happen? Latest European Super League news

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is set to serve as chairman for the inaugural Super League, has dismissed claims that any of the current teams in the UCL will be banned from the competition. The Premier League’s left-out 14 are prepared to meet on Tuesday and even call for the 'Big Six' to resign from the League, however, Perez has made it clear there was no going back and that it is full steam ahead for the Super League.

Image Credits - AP