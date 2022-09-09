Two-time Champions League Winners Want To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo After World Cup: Report

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo after the FIFA World Cup 2022 following the appointment of new coach Graham Potter. This massive development comes after some reports also cited that previous manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked because of the failure to sign the Portuguese international in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are keen on reigniting their pursuit of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing their previous attempt of signing him fail. The Portuguese international has had limited game time at Old Trafford under new coach Erik ten Hag, who has started him on just two occasions after seven games in all competitions.

While previous reports claimed that Ronaldo was keen on leaving Manchester United in the summer due to the lack of UEFA Champions League football, he may now have another reason to leave due to the lack of game time. While the rumours surrounding the Portuguese international will continue to persist, Ten Hag did state recently that the 37-year-old was getting to the desired fitness level to start more games.

Ahead of the UEFA Europa League match against Real Sociedad, the Dutch coach said at a press conference, "He [Ronaldo] started against Brentford, then not since, but he is ready to start. Of course [he can start for the majority of games]." Following his remarks, Ten Hag did give Ronaldo another start against Sociedad, but it did not help the club get the desired result as they ended up losing the match 1-0.

If Ronaldo were to continue finding starts difficult at Manchester United in the upcoming games, it will also be interesting to see if Chelsea would still want to sign him after the FIFA World Cup 2022. It is believed that the Blues were the only club interested in signing the Portuguese international over the summer to reinforce their attack, with new club owner Todd Boehly considering him an essential part of his project. As per the deal signed by Ronaldo with Manchester United, his contract expires in the summer of 2023.