Two Training Camps, Two Contrasting Results: Story Of German Training Camp Of 2014 & 2022

Germany was one of the big teams to be shockingly eliminated from the group stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The former world champions finished third in the Group E points table, winning just one out of the three matches they played in the preliminary round. Germany suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Japan in their opening game before drawing their clash against Spain. They won their last group-stage match against Costa Rica but that couldn't save them from exiting the tournament early.

German football chiefs have put the blame on "holiday feeling" in the camps during a crisis meeting held by the German Football Federation (DFB) analysing the team's early exit from the marquee event. While the German football team manager Hansi Flick has refused to accept the assessment, there might be some truth to it since it was Germany's off-pitch strategy in 2014 that is often credited to their victory in that year's world cup.

How was the training camp of 2014 different from 2022?

Germany built an entire training camp for their players and backroom staff to stay during their trip to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup. It was largely the brainchild of Christian Hirmer, a businessman from Munich, who was also a friend of Germany's then-general manager, Oliver Bierhoff. The camp was built in the village of Santo Andre, which is located on the southern tip of the state of Bahia. The camp included 14 two-storey houses, 65 residential units, a fitness centre, a training pitch, a restaurant, a pool area and easy access to the beach.

The location was strategically chosen to minimise the travel time to each of the team's group matches as the airport was just 45 minutes away from the camp. The location also helped German players to acclimatisation to the weather as the climate there was similar to places, where Germany's matches were scheduled to be held. German team psychologist had said that the camp allowed players to spend time together and bond with each other.

The German team made their camp at the Zulal Wellness Resort during their stay in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. It takes 1.5 hours to get there from the airport and the city centre. The resort can also be reached by taking a helicopter from the airport. The Al Shamal Sports Stadium, where the German team prepared for its group stage matches, is just 10 kilometres away.

Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup/AP