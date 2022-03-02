Two Ukraine Professional Footballers Killed As Russia Escalates Attack On Neighbour

Two Ukrainian footballers, Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, were killed on Tuesday night following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Wednesday marked the seventh day of the invasion ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' last Thursday.

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in massive destruction on both sides, but most to the innocent civilians of Kyiv and Kharkiv, who have lost their lives for no fault of their own. According to the U.N. Human Rights office, 136 civilian deaths have been recorded as of Wednesday, but the actual toll is assumed to be significantly higher.

FIFPRO informs death of two footballers due to Russia-Ukraine war

FIFPRO, which is the global players' union, put out a statement to inform about the unfortunate death of two professional footballers on Tuesday due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The statement read, "Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25), football’s first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace."

Sapylo is a 21-year old goalkeeper who plays for third-tier side Karpaty Lviv. He is believed to have passed away last Friday after he joined the army as a tank commander. On the other hand, 25-year old Martynenko, who last played for second-tier FC Gostomel, was reportedly killed after Russian bombs hit his home in Kyiv.

Football world takes significant action against Russia

FIFA and UEFA, the two major football associations, have decided to ban Russian clubs and the national teams from competing in any tournament sanctioned by them. This means that Russia's national team will not be able to compete in the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup play-offs, while Spartak Moscow will not be able to compete against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

And that is not it as UEFA had previously also stripped Russia of hosting the Champions League final in May, with the marquee event now moved to France. Their complete statement is mentioned below: "The UEFA executive committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021-22 UEFA Men's Champions League from St Petersburg to Stade de France in St Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday May 28 at 2100 CET. UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic president Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis."