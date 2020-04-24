Mike Tyson’s Business Partner Confident Of Landing Naming Rights For Barcelona's Camp Nou

Senior Barcelona officials decided to put the Camp Nou naming rights up for sale in order to generate funds to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the US and Italy, Spain are one of the hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the globe. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson's business partner Alki David is rumoured to be leading the race in order to secure the Camp Nou naming rights deal in the coming weeks. This is the first time in 63 years that Barcelona will be putting up Camp Nou naming rights up for sale. Alki David, whose net worth is valued somewhere around £2.6 billion, is the heir to the industrial plant which bottles Coca-Cola.

Also Read | Lionel Messi will definitely end his career at Barcelona, claims Cesc Fabregas

Barcelona announce their decision to sell Camp Nou naming rights

Hand in hand with @FundacioFCB, we put the Camp Nou, icon of our club, at the service of the fight against Covid-19. We trust that this decision will contribute to coping with the coronavirus pandemic — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp reveals Wijnaldum was angry at being benched in UCL semi-final vs Barcelona

Mike Tyson cannabis business partner Alki David confident of landing Camp Nou naming rights

In an interview with Daily Mail, British businessman Alki David opened up about his plans to secure the Camp Nou naming rights. Mike Tyson cannabis business partner was quoted as saying "This is an opportunity that I am bullish about. It is a historic moment in the history of sport and it fits well with my current plans," said David, who was born in Nigeria but holds a British passport. "Contact was opened at the start of the week and I am quietly confident the deal will be secured."

Also Read | Barcelona Offer Camp Nou naming rights To Raise Funds In Fight Against COVID-19

Also Read | Mike Tyson cannabis business: Legendary boxer opens up on his 418-acre cannabis-themed resort

Mike Tyson Cannabis business

Former WBC Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson reportedly makes £500,000 a month from his cannabis company that is named 'Tyson Ranch'. Uk-based Alki David is one of the investors in Mike Tyson's business venture. Mike Tyson's 418-acre cannabis-themed resort forms a huge chunk of his net worth which is valued at somewhere around $3 million by wealthygorilla.com.

Also Read | Mike Tyson reveals he regrets his decision to domesticate tigers in his home