UCL 2022-23: Top Scorers, Most Assists, Most Saves & Other Stats As Group Stage Concludes

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage concluded on Wednesday night with the final matchday 6 fixtures. AC Milan clinched the final spot in the Round of 16 with a 4-0 win against Salzburg to wrap up the group stage. Meanwhile, having already qualified for the Round of 16, French footballer Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG against Juventus and climbed to the top of the UEFA Champions League scoring list in the ongoing season.

Having said that, here’s a look at the players with the most goals, most assists, most saves, and more in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season.

Most goals in Group stage of UEFA Champions League 2022-23

PSG star Mbappe currently leads the scoring charts in UCL 2022-23 with seven goals in six matches. Mbappe is the joint highest scorer this season alongside Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski are the other top stars to register five goals this season, while Argentine great Lionel Messi has scored four goals this season in five games.

Player Team Goals Kylian Mbappe PSG 7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7 Mehdi Taremi Porto 5 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 5 Erling Haaland Manchester City 5

Most assists in Group stage of UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Messi also tops the assist charts after matchday 6 of the Champions League 2022-23 group stage. Messi leads the assist charts with four assists in five games and is followed by Joao Cancelo and Diogo Jota. Bayern Munich’s Kimmich has contributed with three assists so far this season.

Player Team Assist Lionel Messi PSG 4 Joao Cancelo Manchester City 4 Diogo Jota Liverpool 4 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 3 Neymar Jr. PSG 3

Most saves in Group stage of UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Ukrainian footballer Anatoliy Trubin leads the list of goalkeepers to make the most saves in the group stage of UCL 2022-23 with 31 saves. Trubin played all six games in the group stage and conceded 10 goals for his team. Club Brugge’s Simon Mignolet also made 31 saves in the group stage.

Player Team Saves Anatoliy Trubin Shkahtar Donetsk 31 Simon Mignolet Club Brugge 31 Andre Onana Inter Milan 29 Dominik Livakovic Dinamo Zagreb 25 Jindrich Stanek Viktoria Plzen 24

Most tackles in Group stage of UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Meanwhile, another PSG star Marco Veratti leads the list of defenders to register the most no. of tackles in the group stage. Veratti has recovered the ball 33-times, made 32 tackes, won seven tackles in the five games he has played this season. He is followed by Ajax’s Thiago Alcantara, who registered 22 successful tackles.