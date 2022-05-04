UCL 2022: Man City Or Real Madrid - How Have Liverpool Fared Against The Duo In Past?

Liverpool registered a comeback win over Villarreal on Tuesday night to advance to the finals of the UEFA Champions League. The Villarreal vs Liverpool match saw Reds trailing by two goals after first half only to turn things around in the final 45 minutes at Estadio de la Ceramica to win the match 3-2 and 5-3 on aggregate. Jurgen Klopp's team now awaits the winner of the second semi-final match between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

UCL 2022: Liverpool's head-to-head record against Manchester City

Currently, Liverpool hold an advantage against Manchester City having won both the matches against Pep Guardiola's team. The two matches between both teams took place during the quarterfinal stage of 2017/18 Champions League season. In the first leg Liverpool blanked Manchester City 3-0 with Sadio Mane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah scoring the goals. In the second leg, Manchester City tried to stage a comeback by taking an early lead through Gabriel Jesus but goals from Salah and Roberto Firminho decided the outcome.

UCL 2022: Liverpool's head-to-head record against Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid have faced each other eight times in the Champions League tournament with Los Blancos winning four matches while Liverpool has three matches. One match ended in a draw. In the last five matches between both the teams Real Madrid has reigned supreme. The last time these two teams faced each other was at the quarterfinal stage of the 2020/21 season and it was Real Madrid who won the match 3-1 on aggregate.

Villarreal vs Liverpool match highlights

Villarreal needed a miracle to beat Liverpool to advance to the final of UCL 2022 after losing the first leg 2-0. Boulaye Dia provide the spark when he found the back of the net for Villareal early in the match to cut down the deficit. The home team wipe the 2 goal deficit when they doubled their lead before halftime with Francis Coquelin, getting on the end of a cross by Etienne Capoue to nod the ball past Alisson.

However, Liverpool who are bidding for their seventh European Cup title were not going to surrender so easily as they staged ca comeback in the second half. Fabinho score the first goal for Liverpool in the second leg to restore the lead, Substitute Luis Diaz then stretched the lead by scoring the second goal. Sadio Mane who scored the goal in the first leg completed the comeback with his second goal in the two-leg tie to seal the match for Liverpool.