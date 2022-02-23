UCL 2022: Villarreal Scores During Ultimate Palindrome; What It Means & Why Is It Special?

On Tuesday (February 22) night, El Madrigal Stadium hosted the 2022 UEFA Champions League match between Spanish club Villarreal and Italian powerhouse Juventus. Both teams scored one goal each in the Round of 16 meeting, which ended in a draw.

Juventus took an early lead with a goal in the first few seconds of the game, but Villarreal drew by netting shortly after halftime. Both goals were equally stunning, but Villarreal's effort has gotten special attention on social media.

Here's why Villarreal's goal is being considered special

Villarreal's official Twitter account confirmed the goal was scored at 22 hours and 22 minutes local time on Tuesday. It was also the 22nd day of the second month of 2022, making it a palindrome date. If that wasn't enough, Dusan Vlahovic, a newbie to Villarreal, scored the equaliser at a time that turned out to be a palindrome as well, thus making the goal a special one.

"Did you know that Villarreal's goal was at 22 hours and 22 minutes local time of the 22nd day of the 2nd month of 2022? #UCL," Villarreal wrote on Twitter.

UCL 2022: Villarreal vs Juventus

Juventus forward Vlahovic, who has joined the team as Cristiano Ronaldo's substitute, scored the game's first goal with a shot into the far corner just 32 seconds into the first half. Juventus took a 1-0 lead. Before halftime, Juventus players create a couple of extra chances, but the home team did a good job of defending the scoreboard.

Villarreal launched an all-out onslaught after the halftime break to put Juventus under early pressure. Dani Parejo eventually broke the Juventus defence by breaking deep into their box and hitting a shot past Szczesny. The goal helped the hosts to level the score 1-1. The match saw Juventus record its first Champions League draw in 22 matches. The last time Juventus drew a Champions League game was way back in 2019 against Atletico Madrid.

