UCL 2022: Which Teams Made To The Semi-finals? Upcoming Fixtures & Live Streaming Details

The quarterfinal stage of the UEFA Champions League is done and dusted and the four teams who will be playing the semi-final. The likes of Real Madrid, Villarreal, Liverpool and Manchester City will be forming the semifinal lineup of this year's UEFA Champions League. Here's a look at the Champions League semifinal lineup and UCL 2022 live streaming details.

UCL 2022: UEFA Champions League live streaming details

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. To catch the live stream action of UEFA Champions League semi-final, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the semi-final matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How does the Champions League semifinal lineup look like?

Real Madrid defeated reigning European Champions Chelsea in a thrilling quarterfinal match which went till the extra time before Karim Benzema's goal made the difference between the two. Real Madrid is in the European Cup semi-finals for the 31st time which is 11 more than any other club. Villarreal on the other hand shocked German giants Bayern Munich to book themselves a place in the semi-final.

2021/22 semi-finals set ✅

Who will reach the final? 🏆#UCL pic.twitter.com/LQuBJzHUKB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 13, 2022

Manchester City entered the semi-finals after holding Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw in the second leg which was marred with tempers between players from both the teams. Pep Guardiola has now reached his ninth Champions League semi-final helping him surpass the eight of old rival José Mourinho.

Liverpool on the other hand played out 3-3 draw against Benfica but won the match on aggregate to make it to the semifinal. Speaking about the UEFA Champions League semifinal lineup Manchester City will face Real Madrid while Liverpool will take on Villarreal in their two leg semifinal fixture.

When will the Champions League semi-final matches take place?

Coming to the UEFA Champions League semi-final dates the first legs matches will be played on April 26 and 27. The second leg to determine the finalist will be played on May 3 and 4.