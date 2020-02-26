Alphonso Davies: Bayern Munich Wonderkid Had Three-week Trial Cancelled By Man Utd In 2018

Alphonso Davies is proving to be a huge asset for Bayern Munich this season. A clinical performance against Chelsea in the Champions League once again exhibited the reasons why Manchester United were unfortunate to miss out on signing Alphonso Davies. Born in a refugee camp in Ghana, Alphonso Davies is taking the world by storm with his impressive displays at just 19 years of age.

Alphonso Davies' stellar outing for Bayern Munich against Chelsea

Alphonso Davies’ game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



100% tackles won

91% pass accuracy

8 ball recoveries

6/7 take-ons

1 assist

0 goals conceded



Excellent display at LB. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/X7icHz9h02 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 25, 2020

Also Read | Manchester United To Succeed With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Ed Woodward

Chelsea did manage to get in behind the Bayern Munich defence on few occasions but Alphonso Davies used his blistering pace to cut out the threat. Sprinting past four Chelsea players to provide an assist for Robert Lewandowski, Alphonso Davies put in a dominating all-around performance, seldom putting a foot wrong. Bayern Munich all but sealed their place in the last eight of the Champions League with a 3-0 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Also Read | Manchester United Post MASSIVE £391.3 Million Debt As Bruno Fernandes Signing Dents Funds

Manchester United could have signed Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies' Manchester United trial next month called off #mufc https://t.co/9fQZr9ZLLl — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) December 17, 2017

Also Read | Jaap Stam Explains Why Manchester United Should Prioritise Maddison Over Grealish

In order to bring back the glory days at Manchester United, the Red Devils were on the lookout for a few young prodigies a couple of years ago. At the time, Alphonso Davies was 15 years old and he was invited by Manchester United for a three-week trial at the club. However, the Bayern Munich star was then attracting plenty of interest due to his rapid rise and had to cancel on the English giants to train with the Canadian Olympic team at the same time. The unfortunate circumstances meant that Manchester United had to end their pursuit for Alphonso Davies with Bayern Munich reaping the benefits.

Alphonso Davies Bayern career

Davies became the second-youngest player in history to make his debut in the MLS at just 15 years of age. The teenage sensation then joined Bayern Munich from Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps FC in January 2019 for an initial fee of $13.5 million, potentially rising to $22 million depending upon multiple add-ons, which was a record at the time for Major League Soccer. For Bayern fans, it seemed cruel for a Champions League side like Bayern Munich to deploy a left-winger in a defensive role, seemingly wasting his talents but even while starting in deeper positions, Davies already has six assists (2 in the Champions League) and one goal so far in the nascent stages of the Alphonso Davies Bayern chapter.

Also Read | Chelsea Accuses Manchester United Fans Of Making Homophobic Comments, Reveals Barring Fans