UCL Descends Into Chaos After Marseille Fans ‘throw Missiles’ At Spurs Spectators: Watch

Tottenham Hotspur had a flying start to their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season last night, following a 2-0 win against Ligue 1 club Marseille. Tottenham’s Richarlison contributed with a first-ever brace for the team in his Champions League debut for the team. While Richarlison’s show became the biggest highlight of the match, the clash also made headlines for the ugly scenes that were witnessed at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, during and after the match.

The match was marred by violent clashes among the fans of both teams at the stands, as bottles and missiles (flares) were thrown between both sets of supporters. This led to the stewards and riot police intervening the incident and taking control over the situation. As reported by talkSPORT, the violent clash between the supporters started after Marseille fans were seen trying to attack their Spurs rivals.

The Marseille fans were then seen throwing things at the Spurs fans, before charging towards the netting of segregation. A hoard of stewards and riot police was then involved to stop the fans, but bottles were still thrown from either side. The riot police formed a line between the two sets of fans, to stop the missiles from being thrown.

Tottenham, Marseille fans go on a rampage, throw missiles & bottles: Watch

Ugly scenes at Tottenham stadium. Started with Marseille fans throwing a few missiles at Spurs fans, before escalating into a fight with stewards. Riot police arrived to calm things down.#Spurs #Marseille #ucl #fight #steward #attack pic.twitter.com/wZ21e3xKyc — Andrej N. (@_walkeran) September 7, 2022

Escalation between Marseille fans and riot police after UCL match against Spurs at Tottenham stadium #fight #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/2co8iuwVBI — Andrej N. (@_walkeran) September 7, 2022

What more do we know about the violent clash?

Commentating on talkSPORT after the game, broadcaster Adrian Durham explained the situation at the venue for Tottenham’s UCL 2022-23 campaign opener. “There are still things, it looked like bottles being thrown mainly from the Marseille fans towards the Spurs fans. Occasionally something will be thrown back in anger by the Spurs fans but there’s little doubt from what we’ve seen towards the end of the game that the Marseille fans have been the aggressors. They were the ones that went to the cordon approaching and confronting the Spurs fans and then throwing various missiles towards them,” Durham said.

What else happened during Tottenham vs Marseille?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille match kicked off on Tuesday night, which marked the return of Spurs to the Champions League. The team featured in the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. Meanwhile, both Tottenham and Marseille now face the danger of being charged by the UEFA for failing to control the crowd.

During the match, Richarlison opened the scoresheet with his strike at the 76th minute, which marked his first ever goal for the team. Hit strike at the 81st minute doubled Tottenham's lead as they went on to claim a 2-0 victory at home. Richarlison joined the Premier League team during the summer transfer window 2022, following a move from Everton.