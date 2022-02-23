UCL: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Manchester United Against Atletico Madrid Tonight?

Premier League giants Manchester United are all set to take on La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night. The match is set to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 24.

Considering what is at stake in this match, Ralf Rangnick is likely to feature his strongest line-up. Hence, the question is whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the Red Devils against Atletico tonight.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight against Atletico Madrid?

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo's staggering record against Atletico Madrid, it is highly unlikely that Ralf Rangnick will put him on the bench. The Portuguese captain has not only played more games than anyone else against the Rojiblanco but has also won more matches against them than any other team in his outstanding career. The 37-year old has faced Atletico on 35 occasions in all competitions and has won 17 of those matches.

Getting ready for the return of the biggest club competition in the world. Let’s go! 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Z31aUAio40 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2022

Two of Ronaldo's matches against Atletico have come in the UEFA Champions League final with Real Madrid, which he ended up winning on both occasions. However, in terms of personal achievement against Diego Simeone's side, he scored a memorable hat-trick in the 2018/19 quarter-finals to overturn Juventus' two-goal deficit.

And that is not it as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored the second-highest goals against Atletico (25 in 35 games). The only team he has scored more goals against is Sevilla (27). Moreover, with him having scored five goals in six UEFA Champions League games this season, it seems unlikely that Ralf Rangnick would put him on the bench.

Ralf Rangnick's comments on Ronaldo's potential inclusion

While speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ralf Rangnick said, "We will see," when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo will thrive in a hostile environment against Atletico Madrid. "Again, he's got enough experience. He's used to this sort of hostile atmosphere in his career so it shouldn't impress him a lot. For us, it's about how we perform as a team. He cannot do it on his own. We have to perform on a high level as a team like we did against Leeds, knowing the quality of Atletico is high," added the German coach.

While Rangnick has dropped the Portuguese international before this season, it seems unlikely that he will drop him for tonight's Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United game considering what is at stake.