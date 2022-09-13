UCL: Is Robert Lewandowski Playing For Barcelona Against Bayern Munich? Here's An Update

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are all set to host La Liga heavyweights Barcelona on Tuesday in their second game of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage. Ahead of this mega clash, unsurprisingly, most of the focus has been on star striker Robert Lewandowski, who spent eight years at the Allianz Arena from 2014 to 2022.

With the Catalan giants never having won a match against the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena, they will need their best players on the pitch. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Robert Lewandowski will play for Barcelona against Bayern Munich or not.

Will Lewandowski play against Bayern?

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash against Bayern Munich, Barcelona manager Xavi said that he has already thought of the starting line-up and would feature the same until and unless there are any injuries in the squad. When asked about Robert Lewandowski, the Spanish coach said that he rested the Polish international over the weekend with this 'special game' in mind.

On being asked about Lewandowski's mindset ahead of the mega clash against Bayern Munich, Xavi replied, "Robert’s great. He’s calm, relaxed and confident. He’s a natural leader for us. It’ll be a special game for him and he’ll be motivated. I rested him the other day so he’s fresh. We’re in a good moment but often that doesn’t mean anything. Tomorrow we will try to show our personality and compete against one of the best teams in the world."

After confirming that Lewandowski would feature against his former club, Xavi went on to praise the 34-year-old further by adding, "Robert also applies the high press well, has a good understanding, his timing and speed gives us a lot. He understands how to find the free man. He understands the game very well."

Champions League: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Considering Barcelona's dismal record against Bayern Munich in the UCL recently, they will need Robert Lewandowski to be in his best form to have any chance of winning this clash. The Bavarians have defeated the Catalan giants in their last four consecutive games, a run that included an 8-2 thrashing in the 2019/20 season.