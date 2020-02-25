CHE Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Champions League Schedule And Updates

Chelsea host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Tuesday. The game will be played at Stamford Bridge in front of Chelsea's home fans. The Blues will enter the clash as underdogs just like they did when they played Bayern Munich in the final of the 2012 Champions League season at the Allianz Arena. Frank Lampard will hope that his boys can secure an unlikely win against their German opponents at Stamford Bridge. You can play the CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Frank Lampard is confident ahead of Bayern Munich showdown

'I understand if people call us the underdog because the Bayern team is so strong and they have so much experience, but the underdog is there to change things around.' #CHEBAY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 24, 2020

CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction

CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction - Chelsea squad

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Tariq Lamptey, Ian Maatsen, Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Lewis Baker, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi

CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction - Bayern Munich squad

Sven Ulreich, Manuel Neuer, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Christian Fruchtl, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Lukas Mai, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Hernandez, Serge Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Ivan Perisic, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara, Sarpreet-Singh, Mickael Cuisance, Javi Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp

CHE vs BAY Dream11 match schedule

Date -Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Kick-Off time - 1:30 AM (IST) Feb 26

Venue - Stamford Bridge

CHE vs BAY Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: M Neuer

Defenders: A Rudiger, A Christensen, B Pavard, A Davies

Midfielders: L Goretzka, Jorginho, J Kimmich

Forwards: R Lewandowski (C), T Muller (VC), O Giroud

CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Bayern Munich will start as favourites to win against Chelsea in their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Note: Please keep in mind that these CHE vs BAY Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The CHE vs BAY Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

