The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

CHE Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Champions League Schedule And Updates

Football News

CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction: Chelsea host Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the Champions League. Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
che vs bay dream11

Chelsea host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Tuesday. The game will be played at Stamford Bridge in front of Chelsea's home fans. The Blues will enter the clash as underdogs just like they did when they played Bayern Munich in the final of the 2012 Champions League season at the Allianz Arena. Frank Lampard will hope that his boys can secure an unlikely win against their German opponents at Stamford Bridge. You can play the CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | I would love for Neymar to return: Lionel Messi has reiterated his admiration for star

Frank Lampard is confident ahead of Bayern Munich showdown

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo calls Kylian Mbappe the 'present and future' of football

CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction

CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction - Chelsea squad

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Tariq Lamptey, Ian Maatsen, Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Lewis Baker, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi

CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction - Bayern Munich squad

Sven Ulreich, Manuel Neuer, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Christian Fruchtl, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Lukas Mai, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Hernandez, Serge Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Ivan Perisic, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara, Sarpreet-Singh, Mickael Cuisance, Javi Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp

Also Read | PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offences in Switzerland

CHE vs BAY Dream11 match schedule

Date -Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Kick-Off time - 1:30 AM (IST) Feb 26
Venue - Stamford Bridge

Also Read | Harry Maguire told his brother that he would definitely score a goal against Chelsea

CHE vs BAY Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: M Neuer 

Defenders: A Rudiger, A Christensen, B Pavard, A Davies

Midfielders: L Goretzka, Jorginho, J Kimmich

Forwards: R Lewandowski (C), T Muller (VC), O Giroud

CHE vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Bayern Munich will start as favourites to win against Chelsea in their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Note: Please keep in mind that these CHE vs BAY Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The CHE vs BAY Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | David Beckham makes fans nostalgic, posts about 2002 World Cup penalty against

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SWAMY ADVISES SHAH TO CALL IN ARMY
KULDEEP SENGAR LOSES ASSEMBY SEAT
WATCH: MELANIA'S 'HAPPINESS CLASS'
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
MANOJ TIWARI SLAMS JAVED AKHTAR
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS