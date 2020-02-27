Matthijs De Ligt Left Bloodied On The Field After Suffering Gruesome Head Injury Vs Lyon

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt had a rough night in Lyon as the defender was forced to play more than half of the game with a patched-up head. Matthijs de Ligt was left covered in blood after he was clattered by teammate Alex Sandro during an attacking set-piece for Juventus. With all teammates looking to attack the incoming cross, De Ligt tripped inside the Lyon box and Alex Sandro accidentally landed on him.

Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Matthijs de Ligt's face covered in blood after horror injury

As soon as the incident unfolded, the cameras rolled onto Matthijs de Ligt, who was in need of treatment with blood gushing from his face. The replays further showed that the defender took a boot to his head leading to a cut. The Dutch defender was even forced to leave the field to have his wound patched.

Unfortunately for Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus conceded from a set-piece while he was getting his treatment. Lucas Tousart headed in from Houssem Aouar's cross to give Lyon the lead. It eventually ended up being the winner as both sides failed to add to their tally. De Ligt's injury was not as gruesome as initially feared as the defender was able to complete the full 90 minutes.

Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo and co. struggle in France

Despite starting with a full-strength line-up, Juventus failed to muster a single shot on target against Lyon. Cristiano Ronaldo came close a couple of times while Paulo Dybala probably had the best chance to get his side a crucial away goal after he thumped his shot just wide during the final stages of the game. However, the Old Lady struggled overall and should count themselves lucky that they didn't fall behind further.

Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo promises to fight back in Turin

Juventus will welcome Lyon to the Allianz Stadium on March 18 for the second leg of their Champions League tie. However, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has another difficult game in his hands as his side will host Serie A challengers Inter Milan on Sunday night (Monday IST).

