NAP Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Champions League Details

Barcelona travel to Italy for their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Napoli. It is one of the most anticipated games in the competition as both the heavyweights will look to qualify for the next round. The Lionel Messi-led side will enter the competition with confidence as they have regained the top spot in the Spanish top-tier league. Meanwhile, Napoli have not been performing well in their league as they are on the sixth spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 36 points in 25 games.

Barcelona have bagged a total of 17 wins in league competitions so far. They have a total of 55 points to their name. The Catalans have lost just once in their last five games and have a goal difference of 33. Barcelona have faced major upsets in their last two Champions League seasons and will be very cautious this time against Napoli. However, Napoli have also picked up solid form in their last five games as they have won four of them. They have a goal difference of 4.

The match is scheduled on February 25, 2020, (February 26, 1:30 AM IST) at the Stadio San Paolo stadium. Read more for NAP vs BAR Dream11 prediction, NAP vs BAR Dream11 top picks and NAP vs BAR Dream11 team.

NAP vs BAR Dream11 prediction

NAP vs BAR Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

NAP vs BAR Dream11 Team: Napoli Full Squad

Alex Meret, Antonio Pio Daniele, Hubert Dawid Idasiak, David Ospina, Orestis Karnezis, Mário Rui, Sebastiano Luperto, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kostas Manolas, Diego Demme, Allan, José Callejón, Fabián Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Amin Younes, Stanislav Lobotka, Kévin Malcuit, Fernando Llorente, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Leandrinho, Arkadiusz Milik

NAP vs BAR Dream11 Team: Barcelona Full Squad

Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Júnior Firpo, Ronald Araújo, Dani Morer, Juan Brandáriz, Nélson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Ricard Puig, Alex Collado, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite

NAP vs BAR Dream11 Top Picks

Lionel Messi Marc-André ter Stegen Lorenzo Insigne

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.