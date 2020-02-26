LYN Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Champions League Schedule And Updates

Olympique Lyon take on Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday night. The French side have struggled at the Groupama Stadium this season. Rudi Garcia's boys have only won four of their home matches in the league. Moussa Dembele and Co. will be without some important players including the injured Memphis Depay and defender Rafael. Maurizio Sarri will hope to make use of home advantage in order to progress to the next round. You can play the LYN vs JUV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LYN vs JUV Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | When Diego Costa performed Rikishi's WWE move and sat on former Chelsea teammate

Moussa Dembele confident ahead of Juventus showdown

🗣️ @MDembele_10: "We have no apprehension, even though @juventusfcen are a big club. We're 100 per cent focused on playing a great game. Physically, I feel good. I'm giving my all in training to be at my best."#OLJuve — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) February 25, 2020

Also Read | Man Utd welcomed 11 ‘guests of honour’ aged between 61 and 87 to highlight important issue

LYN vs JUV Dream11 prediction

LYN vs JUV Dream11 prediction - Olympique Lyon squad

Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Héritier Deyonge, Boubacar Fofana, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Amine Gouiri, Maxwel Cornet

LYN vs JUV Dream11 prediction - Juventus squad

Wojciech Szczesny, Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia Perin, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Merih Demiral, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, Marko Pjaca, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Emre Can, Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas-Costa, Aaron Ramsey, Miralem Pjanic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala.

Also Read | Lionel Messi pays EPIC tribute to 'predatory striker' and rival Cristiano Ronaldo

LYN vs JUV Dream11 match schedule

Date - Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Kick-Off time - 1:30 AM (IST) Thursday, February 27, 2020

Venue - Groupama Stadium

Also Read | I would love for Neymar to return: Lionel Messi has reiterated his admiration for star

LYN vs JUV Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: A Lopes

Defenders: L Bonucci, M De Ligt, G Chiellini,

Midfielders: H Aouar, M Terrier, L Tousart

Forwards: M Dembele, C Ronaldo (C), P Dybala (VC)

LYN vs JUV Dream11 prediction

Juventus will start as favourites to win against Lyon in their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these LYN vs JUV Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The LYN vs JUV Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo calls Kylian Mbappe the 'present and future' of football