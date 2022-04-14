UCL: Man City's Jack Grealish Engages In Ugly Spat With Stefan Savic Inside Tunnel; Watch

Manchester City advanced to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League at the expense of Atletico Madrid after holding them to a 0-0 draw. The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid football match played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid witnessed a heated exchange between players of both the teams towards the end of the match.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic were involved in a physical altercation due to which the police had to get involved.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Jack Grealish fights with Stefan Savic

In a video that has surfaced online, after the full-time whistle, Stefan Savic allegedly chased Jack Grealish as he attempted to walk up the tunnel, with multiple police officers subsequently forced to step in. The issue between Stefan Savic and Jack Grealish had been boiling from the first leg which took place at the Etihad stadium.

During that match, Savic flicked Grealish's hair, and the central defender once again targeted City midfielder, pulling his hair in the melee following his foul on Foden.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid highlights

Manchester City have lost only three of their last 18 matches in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League. The team from England has also kept a clean sheet in each of its four UEFA Champions League knockout phase matches this season. Coming into the 2nd leg encounter in Madrid, Manchester City already had 1-0 aggregate lead, thanks to Kevin de Bryune's goal, while Atletico Madrid with their home support were looking to send English Champions crashing out from the quarterfinal stage.

Manchester City had their first look at the goal, with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan striking the goal post after a flowing move down the right. Kevin De Bruyne saw his volley blocked by Reinildo Mandava. Following the two attempts, the Cityzens did not manage another attempt on goal for the rest of the game.

After half-time, Atletico Madrid enjoyed more possession and even threatened to score the goal that would have taken the game into extra time. However, the Madrid-based team were unable to break down the City defence despite creating several good chances. Stones blocked Matheus Cunha's effort and Ederson saved Angel Correa's shot to ensure City reached a second successive Champions League semi-final.