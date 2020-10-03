UDI Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Seria A Live

Udinese and Roma will both be looking to pick up their first wins of the Serie A season when they face off on Matchday 3 this weekend. The match will be played behind closed doors at Stadio Friuli on October 3, Saturday (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Here's a look at our UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction, UDI vs ROM Dream11 team and the probable UDI vs ROM playing 11.

UDI vs ROM live: UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the sides are winless since the new campaign kicked off, and will be hungry to get all three points. AS Roma lost their opening fixture then held Juventus to a 2-2 draw, while Udinese have lost both their games and have not yet scored this season. They are the only team so far to have failed to find the back of the net, with every other team in the league having scored at least once.

UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction: Udinese vs AS Roma Head-to-Head

Both teams have won 12 each of the last 24 matches between the two clubs. However, Udinese did take all points in their most recent meeting with a 2-0 victory.

UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction: Probable UDI vs ROM playing 11

Udinese probable XI - Musso; Becao, Samir, De Maio; Ter Avest, Arslan, De Paul, Coulibaly, Ouwejan; Okaka, Lasagna

AS Roma probable XI - Mirante; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Peres, Veretout, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

UDI vs ROM live: UDI vs ROM Dream11 team, top picks

UDI vs ROM live: Udinese top picks

De Paul

Lasagna

UDI vs ROM live: AS Roma top picks

Spinazzola

Mkhitaryan

UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction: UDI vs ROM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Mirante

Defenders - Mancini, Kumbulla, Samir, De Maio

Midfielders - De Paul, Coulibaly, Veretout (C), Mkhitaryan (VC)

Forwards - Okaka, Dzeko

UDI vs ROM live: UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction

Our UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction is that AS Roma will pull through and pick all three points

Note: The above UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction, UDI vs ROM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The UDI vs ROM Dream11 team and UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: AS Roma Twitter