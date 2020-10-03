UDI Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Seria A Live

Udinese and Roma will both be looking to pick up their first wins of the Serie A season when they face off on Matchday 3 this weekend. The match will be played behind closed doors at Stadio Friuli on October 3, Saturday (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Here's a look at our UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction, UDI vs ROM Dream11 team and the probable UDI vs ROM playing 11.
🔙 to #UdineseRoma 2011/12— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) October 2, 2020
🔜 Leggi i precedenti della sfida 👉 https://t.co/iM2bcSBiKe#UdineseRoma #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin pic.twitter.com/H4elusUByP
Both the sides are winless since the new campaign kicked off, and will be hungry to get all three points. AS Roma lost their opening fixture then held Juventus to a 2-2 draw, while Udinese have lost both their games and have not yet scored this season. They are the only team so far to have failed to find the back of the net, with every other team in the league having scored at least once.
Also Read | Barcelona's New Signing Sergino Dest Trolled After Football Skill Blunder; WATCH
Both teams have won 12 each of the last 24 matches between the two clubs. However, Udinese did take all points in their most recent meeting with a 2-0 victory.
Udinese probable XI - Musso; Becao, Samir, De Maio; Ter Avest, Arslan, De Paul, Coulibaly, Ouwejan; Okaka, Lasagna
AS Roma probable XI - Mirante; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Peres, Veretout, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko
Also Read | Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live
UDI vs ROM live: Udinese top picks
UDI vs ROM live: AS Roma top picks
Goalkeeper - Mirante
Defenders - Mancini, Kumbulla, Samir, De Maio
Midfielders - De Paul, Coulibaly, Veretout (C), Mkhitaryan (VC)
Forwards - Okaka, Dzeko
Also Read | LU Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live
Our UDI vs ROM Dream11 prediction is that AS Roma will pull through and pick all three points
Also Read | DOR Vs FRB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live