Udinese Vs Juventus Prediction, Head-to-head, Live Streaming, Serie A Live Preview

Udinese face Juventus in their next home game at the Dacia Arena in what is a crucial match for both the teams. The Udinese vs Juventus Serie A live match will take place on July 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM IST. Here is the Udinese vs Juventus prediction, Udinese vs Juventus live stream details, Udinese vs Juventus h2h record and Serie A live preview.

Udinese vs Juventus live stream details and match preview

Juventus face off against Udinese knowing that a victory will take them closer to their dream of becoming Serie A champions. Juventus are placed 1st in the Serie A table and come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory against Lazio. The win against Lazio brought to an end a 3-match winless streak for the Old Lady. Udinese, on the other hand, find themselves in 16th place in the Serie A table and know that a win will all but secure their place in the Serie A next season. Udinese come into the Udinese vs Juventus match on the back of a 2-1 loss against Napoli.

Udinese vs Juventus live stream details

Game: Udinese vs Juventus Date and time: Thursday, July 23, 11:00 PM Venue: Dacia Arena Udinese vs Juventus live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Udinese vs Juventus h2h record

Juventus are miles ahead when it comes to the Udinese vs Juventus h2h record. Out of the 91 games played between the two sides, Juventus lead the Udinese vs Juventus h2h record with 62 wins. Udinese, on the other hand, have registered 12 wins against Juventus. The Udinese vs Juventus h2h clashes have also yielded 17 draws.

Udinese vs Juventus live stream: Injury news update

Udinese: Walace will miss out with a shoulder injury, with midfielders Mato Jajalo, Rolando Mandragora and striker Lukasz Teodorczyk all missing the game due to knee problems. Defender Sebastian Prodl is a doubt for the game as well.

Juventus: Leonardo Bonucci won’t feature in the game as the defender serves a ban. Gonzalo Higuain is doubtful for the game after having injured himself while warming up. Mattia De Sciglio and Sami Khedira are long-term absentees while Giorgio Chiellini is doubtful for the game.

Udinese vs Juventus live stream: Udinese vs Juventus prediction probable playing 11

Udinese: Musso; Becao, Maia, Nuytinck; Larsen, De Paul, Fofana, Zeegelaar; Sema, Nestorovski, Lasagna

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Rugani, Sandro; Bentancur, Matuidi, Rabiot; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo

Udinese vs Juventus prediction

According to our Udinese vs Juventus prediction, Juventus are favourites for the game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/juvenuts, instagram/udinesecalcio