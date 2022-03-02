UEFA Announces To Award One Million Euros To Ukrainian Children Amid Russian Invasion

UEFA on Tuesday announced that its Foundation for Children arm will donate €1 million to help children in Ukraine and child refugees in neighbouring countries. The European football's governing body said it will allocate an immediate emergency aid fund of € 100,000 to assist children in war-torn Ukraine. UEFA President and Chairman of the UEFA Foundation for Children, Aleksander Ceferin, said children are very vulnerable during conflicts and that it is their duty to help defend their fundamental rights and health.

"Children are very vulnerable during conflicts and it is our duty to help defend their fundamental rights and their health. Thanks to the solidarity of European football and the support of our partners, we will be able to provide some of the assistance that children urgently need in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries," Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

The UEFA confirmed that the emergency aid fund of € 100,000 will be given to the Football Association of Moldova, where refugees from Ukraine are pouring in large numbers. UEFA said the Moldova football association is already working with local humanitarian groups to assist child refugees arriving from Ukraine. Leonid Oleinicenco, President of the Football Association of Moldova, said "concrete support" from UEFA will help them quickly provide basic amenities to the children and their families through humanitarian groups.

"We are going through unprecedented times, with thousands of Ukrainian families seeking shelter in our country. This concrete support from European football and the UEFA Foundation for Children will help us to rapidly meet the basic needs of families and their children via local humanitarian organisations," Leonid Oleinicenco said.

The Foundation for Children was established as a public utility body under Swiss legislation and began operations in 2015. The organisation is currently funding 180 initiatives and has previously financed over 400 projects in 130 countries. Since the foundation's inception, more than 1.8 million children have benefited from its efforts.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea. The Russian assault on Ukraine began with the destruction of significant military facilities around the country. Ukraine retaliated by declaring martial law and urging its citizens to arm themselves to be ready to fight the Russian army. The two parties began peace talks on Tuesday, although an agreement is unlikely to be achieved anytime soon.

(Image: AP)