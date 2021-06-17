UEFA Asks Euro 2020 Teams To Stop Players Removing Sponsor Bottles As Ronaldo Sparks Trend

Portugal's skipper Cristiano Ronaldo's removal of Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference has started a bottle-snatching trend at the European Championship (Euro 2020). Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli joined the list of footballers who removed sponsor bottles away from the view of cameras when taking their seats. Now, UEFA has finally responded to the bottle removing trends and has asked the players of the 24 teams to stop removing strategically placed sponsor drinks from the news conference platforms.

UEFA asks players to stop sponsors bottle-removing trend

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday confirmed that they are in talks with the players of the 24 teams and have asked to stop the bottle removing trends. Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen said UEFA has 'communicated with the teams regarding this matter'.

"It is important because the revenues of the sponsors are important for the tournament and for European football,” Kallen said in a briefing.

Kallen said tournament rules require compliance with UEFA's promises to sponsors, though players with religious objections 'don't need to have a bottle there.'

It is to be noted that Paul Pogba, who belongs to a particular community and does not drink alcohol, objected to the distinctive green bottle of official Euro 2020 beer sponsor Heineken.

Manuel Locatelli Joins Ronaldo, Pogba in bottle removing trend

Italian youngster Manuel Locatelli became the latest football star to pop at the sight of cold drinks that were placed at his table during a press conference. The Italy midfielder cheekily moved the Coca-Cola bottles from his table and then placed a bottle of water directly in front of his microphone.

Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend on Monday at a mandatory pre-game news conference by hiding two Coca-Cola bottles and replacing them with a water bottle, which was also one of the drink maker’s brands.

Euro 2020 Sponsors

As per an AP report, Coca-Cola and Heineken are among 12 top-tier sponsors for Euro 2020 who contribute to UEFA’s total tournament revenue of almost 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion). The values of individual sponsor deals are not published, but UEFA got 483 million euros ($576 million) in sponsor deals from 10 partners at Euro 2016 in France.

Players also indirectly get money from Euro 2020 commercial income via their national federations and clubs. The 24 national federations competing at Euro 2020 will share 371 million euros ($442 million) in UEFA prize money, which typically helps pay player bonuses. The champions can get a maximum of 34 million euros ($40.6 million) from UEFA by also winning all three of their group games.

Hundreds of clubs worldwide also get shares from at least 200 million euros ($239 million) allocated by UEFA from Euro 2020 revenue as a reward for releasing their players to European national teams. Of that money, 130 million euros ($155 million) is allocated on a daily rate for about 630 players taking part in the final tournament. Euro 2020 revenue will also fund 775 million euros ($925 million) UEFA has promised to its 55 member federations in annual grants and development project funds for the period of 2020-24.

