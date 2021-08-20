UEFA Awards 2021: Nominees Announced For UEFA Awards, Check Full List

Chelsea may not have had a great season last year, but the blue sunder Thomas Tuchel regime managed to lift the UEFA Champions League for the second time. They beat Manchester City in the final to become European Champions. Winning the Champions League proved to be a blessing in disguise with N'Golo Kante being named among the three finalists for the title of UEFA player of the year, rewarding the best player playing in Europe for the 2020-2021 season. The UEFA Awards 2021 winners will be announced at the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 26 August at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey.

UEFA Awards 2021: N'Golo Kante nominated for UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

Kante has been nominated for UEFA Men’s Player of the Year alongside his Chelsea teammate Jorginho, who also won Euro 2020 title with Italy, and Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. For the men’s player award, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of 24 coaches of the national teams which participated in this summer’s UEFA EURO 2020, together with 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Fifty-five journalists from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, were also part of the jury.

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

The Barcelona trio of Alexia Putellas, Lieke Martens and Jennifer Hermoso has received a nomination for UEFA Women’s Player of the Year. For the women’s player award, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the clubs which participated in the Round of 16 of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, together with the coaches of the 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women’s national team ranking. Twenty journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group were also part of the jury.

UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year and UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year

For UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year title Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Italy's Roberto Mancini have been nominated for the award. For UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year Barcelona's Lluis Cortes, Swedish women’s national team coach Peter Gerhardsson and Chelsea Women player Emma Hayes have been ominated for the award.