UEFA Awards: Will Chelsea's Jorginho Win Men's Player Of The Year 2021? Read To Know

The big night has finally arrived when the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will be awarding the UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2021 award at the 2021-22 Champions League Group stage draw in Istanbul, Turkey on 26 August. Ngolo Kante has been nominated for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year alongside his Chelsea teammate Jorginho and Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

The winner will be named along with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League positional award winners. However, an Italian publication has already claimed about knowing who will win the prestigious Men's Player of the year award.

Jorginho to win UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2021?

While the results on the UEFA Player of the Year award is yet to be declared, reports have emerged that Jorginho will be taking home the prize beating Chelsea teammate Kante and Manchester City's de Bruyne. According to Tuttomercatoweb, sources close to UEFA have told them that the 29-year-old will be named the winner at Thursday's Champions League draw in Istanbul. The Italian midfielder became only the tenth player to win a European Cup and a EURO 2020 championship in the same year. He started every EURO 2020 match for Italy. On the club level, he missed just one match for Chelsea during their run to Champions League glory.

🏆 As well as the UEFA President's Award for the heroes who saved Christian Eriksen's life, this week will also see #UEFAawards presented to the 2020/21 UEFA Men's and Women's Player and Coach of the Year, as well as #UCL, #UWCL and #UEL honours.



More info: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) August 24, 2021

How were the nominees selected for UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2021?

The nominees for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award 2021 have been judged in regard to their performances over the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club or for their respective national team.

The shortlisted three players were selected by a jury comprising 24 national coaches of the teams which participated in this summer’s UEFA EURO 2020, 80 coaches of clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48), 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, and one from each of UEFA's member associations also vote for the players.

The jury members were asked to shortlist three players and award them points with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one.