UEFA Bars Belarusian Clubs And National Team From Playing At Home Venues

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday confirmed that all Belarusian clubs and the national team have been barred from playing in their home venues in UEFA matches and will have to play their game at neutral venues. It also confirmed that no matter where their games are being held, no spectators will be allowed entry.

"The UEFA Executive Committee met today and decided that all Belarusian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues with immediate effect. Furthermore, no spectators shall attend matches in which the teams from Belarus feature as host." UEFA statement read.

It further noted that it is keeping close tabs on the Russia Ukraine war and will adopt further decisions whenever necessary. "The UEFA Executive Committee will convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary."

Notably, Belarus has been facing global backlash for supporting Moscow's actions of invading Ukraine and it prompted the global sporting body UEFA along with FIFA to reach the decision with immediate effect. However, what remains to be seen is that given the situation, which host nation would offer to host Belarus' matches, provided that most of the countries have taken strict measures against Russia and anyone supporting the nation and its barbaric acts.

Earlier this week, UEFA and FIFA banned Russia from all of its forthcoming competitions. Meanwhile, Poland and all the two other contending teams in the World Cup play-offs refused to play against Russia following their invasion of Ukraine last week.

Russia-Ukraine War: Updates

The situation in Kyiv and surrounding regions continue to deteriorate and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that they be ready to repay the country for all damages that have been caused during the Ukraine-Russia war.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian delegation has departed after attending the second session of peace negotiations with the Russian envoys as the war enters the eighth day. The situation remains tense, and the entire global community has been keeping close tabs on the unfolding crisis.

Image: AP