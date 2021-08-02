UEFA Cannot Levy Heavy Punishments On The Remaining Three ESL Clubs, A Spanish Court Rules

On July 30, Friday, FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF breathed a sigh of relief after a Spanish court ruled that the governing body could not act against these founding members of the European Super League (ESL). Nine of the 12 founders of the ESL backed out shortly after the project was announced in April. The nine teams included the Premier League's 'Big Six,' Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

UEFA subsequently subjected these clubs to financial punishments. Meanwhile, reports suggested that the governing body was pursuing severe disciplinary action against Barca, Madrid and Juve after they refused to distance themselves from the breakaway league. Some reports suggested that even a two-year ban from European football was being considered.

UEFA's battle against the three clubs intensifies

With UEFA threatening the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid of stricter penalties, the three clubs took the issue to the 17th Mercantile Court of Madrid. The clubs issued a joint statement about the same. It read that UEFA have been obliged to "terminate the disciplinary proceedings against the [three] clubs and to remove the penalties and restrictions imposed on the remaining nine founding clubs. The case will be assessed by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, which shall review UEFA's monopolistic position over European football."

Barcelona and Real Madrid continue their insistence on ESL project

Barcelona's president Joan Laporta and Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez are still insistent on moving ahead with the European Super League project, as they strongly believe that UEFA's current model damages football. Friday's joint statement explained their views. The statement further read:

"We have the duty to address the very serious issues facing football: UEFA has established itself as the sole regulator, exclusive operator, and unique owner of rights of European football competitions. This monopolistic position, in conflict of interest, is damaging football and its competitive balance. As shown by ample evidence, financial controls are inadequate, and they have been improperly enforced. Clubs participating in European competitions have the right to govern their own competitions. We are pleased that going forward we will no longer be subject to ongoing UEFA threats. Our aim is to keep developing the Super League project in a constructive and cooperative manner, always counting on all football stakeholders: fans, players, coaches, clubs, leagues, and national and international associations. We are aware that there are elements of our proposal that should be reviewed and, of course, can be improved through dialogue and consensus. We remain confident in the success of a project that will be always compliant with European Union laws."

(Image: AP)