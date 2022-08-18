UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw: Date, Time, Teams, Live Streaming Details

Following an exciting 2021/22 season in which La Liga giants Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Champions League (UCL) winners for a record-extending 14th time, a new season of the UCL is set to begin next month. Ahead of the new season, here is a look at all the details of the group stage draw.

UEFA Champions League draw date & time

Date: Thursday, August 25

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Where will UCL draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw will take place in Istanbul, Turkey.

Teams set to be involved in UCL draw

The UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw will feature a total of 32 teams, with 26 sides having already confirmed their automatic qualification. Meanwhile, six other teams can qualify for the draw by winning their ongoing playoff rounds. All the qualified teams are divided into four pots, where pot one contains the title holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the top six national leagues based on the country's UEFA coefficients.

The full list of teams in each pot is given below:

Pot 1:

Real Madrid Eintracht Frankfurt Manchester City AC Milan Bayern Munich PSG Porto Ajax

Pot 2:

Liverpool Chelsea Barcelona Juventus Atletico de Madrid Sevilla RB Leipzig Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3:

Borussia Dortmund Salzburg Shakhtar Donetsk Inter Milan Napoli Sporting CP Bayer Leverkusen Marseille

Pot 4:

Club Brugge Celtic TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

How to watch Champions League draw live?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 draw live in India can tune in to UEFA's official website. Meanwhile, as and when a draw is confirmed, UEFA's official social media handles are also expected to provide updates.

When does UCL 2022/23 season begin?

The UEFA Champions League 2022/23 season begins on Tuesday, September 6. The first round of group stage games will take place on September 6 and 7. There will be a total of six matchdays in the group stage, with each team competing against three other teams in their group, both home and away. The last group matchdays will take place on November 1 and 2, after which the knockout rounds will begin.