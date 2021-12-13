Who will Manchester City and Juventus face in the UCL last 16?

Premier League champions and last season's UCL finalists Manchester City finished in the top spot in Group A so they could face Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal, or Red Bull Salzburg.

A struggling Juventus side in the league did well to finish first in their group ahead of Chelsea so their opponents for the last 16 could be PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Benfica, Villarreal, or Red Bull Salzburg.