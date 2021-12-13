Last Updated:

UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: UEFA Change Match Ball For Knockout Stages

Champions League Round of 16 draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, defending champions Chelsea, Bayern, Liverpool, Manchester City and Juventus await for their opponents to be announced in the draw for UCL Round of 16. Catch all the live updates of the UEFA Champions League Last 16 draw on Republic World.

UEFA change official match ball for 2021/22 Champions League knockout stage

There were a few fans though who were not too impressed by it.

 

UEFA change official match ball for 2021/22 Champions League knockout stage

Fans were more or less happy with the new Champions League ball.

 

UEFA change official match ball for 2021/22 Champions League knockout stage

UEFA announced a change to their official Champions League ball ahead of the knockout stages and it is said to be inspired by starless White Nights of St. Petersburg summers where the final of this season's Champions League is set to be held.

 

Who will Manchester City and Juventus face in the UCL last 16?

Premier League champions and last season's UCL finalists Manchester City finished in the top spot in Group A so they could face Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal, or Red Bull Salzburg.

A struggling Juventus side in the league did well to finish first in their group ahead of Chelsea so their opponents for the last 16 could be PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Benfica, Villarreal, or Red Bull Salzburg.

Who will Liverpool and Bayern Munich face in the UCL last 16?

Liverpool will have a host of potential opponents to be drawn with after they finished Group B with maximum points, they can come up against PSG, Sporting CP, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal, or Red Bull Salzburg.

Bayern Munich also finished at the top of their group, so their potential opponents are PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Inter Milan, Villarreal, Red Bull Salzburg or Chelsea.

Who will Manchester United and PSG face in the UCL last 16?

Manchester United managed to also finish top of their group edging out Villarreal, so their potential opponents for the round of 16 are Red Bull Salzburg, Benfica, Inter Milan, Sporting CP, Atletico Madrid, or PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain only managed to finish second in their group behind Manchester City so their potential opponents are some tough ones in the form of Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, Ajax, Real Madrid, or Bayern Munich.

Who will Chelsea and Real Madrid face in the UCL last 16?

The Champions League defending champions finished runners-up in Group H behind Juventus, meaning that they will face either Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax, or Lille in the last 16.

As for the most successful team in Champions League history, Real Madrid, they finished top of their group ahead of Inter Milan so they could potentially face PSG, Sporting CP, Benfica, Reb Bull Salzburg or Chelsea.

