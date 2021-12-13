Quick links:
Image: AP
There were a few fans though who were not too impressed by it.
I miss the one-off balls for the finals, not for the knock-out stages— Bayer (@CanBayer) December 13, 2021
Europa league ball better— Edyr (@LPKEdyr) December 13, 2021
Fans were more or less happy with the new Champions League ball.
December 13, 2021
Amazing pictures— Invincible 🍫🔥 (@kdinvincible) December 13, 2021
Nice ball— #maxverstappen33 & #psvkoploper 🇳🇱❤️🤍 (@broskiplays_) December 13, 2021
UEFA announced a change to their official Champions League ball ahead of the knockout stages and it is said to be inspired by starless White Nights of St. Petersburg summers where the final of this season's Champions League is set to be held.
Where new stories start ✨— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021
Introducing the official @adidasfootball match ball for the 2021/22 knockout stage! 🤩
Inspired by the starless White Nights of St. Petersburg summers 🇷🇺🌇#UCL pic.twitter.com/aYn4dc2AqO
Premier League champions and last season's UCL finalists Manchester City finished in the top spot in Group A so they could face Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal, or Red Bull Salzburg.
A struggling Juventus side in the league did well to finish first in their group ahead of Chelsea so their opponents for the last 16 could be PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Benfica, Villarreal, or Red Bull Salzburg.
Liverpool will have a host of potential opponents to be drawn with after they finished Group B with maximum points, they can come up against PSG, Sporting CP, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal, or Red Bull Salzburg.
Bayern Munich also finished at the top of their group, so their potential opponents are PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Inter Milan, Villarreal, Red Bull Salzburg or Chelsea.
Manchester United managed to also finish top of their group edging out Villarreal, so their potential opponents for the round of 16 are Red Bull Salzburg, Benfica, Inter Milan, Sporting CP, Atletico Madrid, or PSG.
Paris Saint-Germain only managed to finish second in their group behind Manchester City so their potential opponents are some tough ones in the form of Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, Ajax, Real Madrid, or Bayern Munich.
The Champions League defending champions finished runners-up in Group H behind Juventus, meaning that they will face either Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax, or Lille in the last 16.
As for the most successful team in Champions League history, Real Madrid, they finished top of their group ahead of Inter Milan so they could potentially face PSG, Sporting CP, Benfica, Reb Bull Salzburg or Chelsea.