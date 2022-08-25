Last Updated:

UEFA Champions League Group Draw Live Updates: Who Will Be Real Madrid's Next Challengers?

The UEFA Champions League 2022/23 season group stage draw is going to take place on Thursday, August 25. The draw will begin live at 9:30 PM IST. 32 teams will be included in the draw and they will be divided into eight groups. Follow Republic World to get all the live updates of the draw as and when it is made.

UEFA Champions League draw live streaming

21:16 IST, August 25th 2022
Which teams will take part in UEFA Champions League 2022/23 season?

The Tweet below contains all the teams that will take part in the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 season:

 

21:05 IST, August 25th 2022
How to watch UEFA Champions League draw live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The draw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website. 

21:05 IST, August 25th 2022
Where is UEFA Champions League draw being held?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw is being held in Istanbul, Turkey.

21:05 IST, August 25th 2022
What time will UEFA Champions League draw begin?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place live at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 25.

