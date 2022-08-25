UEFA Champions League Group Draw Live Updates: Who Will Be Real Madrid's Next Challengers?

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Tweet below contains all the teams that will take part in the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 season:
Champions League draw pots ✅— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 25, 2022
🤔 What's the toughest group you can make? #UCLdraw || #UCL pic.twitter.com/UVeUmApBWI
Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The draw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.
The UEFA Champions League group stage draw is being held in Istanbul, Turkey.
The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place live at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 25.