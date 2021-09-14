Last Updated:

UEFA Champions League: Here's The List Of Managers With Most Number Of UCL Title Victories

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League (UCL) is set to kickstart today on September 14 (Tuesday) with some blockbuster matches set to feature in matchday 1

UEFA Champions League history: List of managers with most number of UCL titles

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League (UCL) is set to kickstart today on September 14 with some blockbuster matches set to feature in matchday 1. Matchday 1 will feature La Liga giants Barcelona taking on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, in what will be a repeat fixture of the 2019–20 UCL quarter-final clash. Another exciting fixture is between Premier League giants Liverpool taking on Serie A giants AC Milan, in what will be a repeat of the iconic 2005 and 2007 UCL finals clash.

And it is not just outstanding teams competing against each other, but also excellent managers. Amongst current UCL managers, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola are the only managers who have lifted the UCL trophy more than once. Ahead of the opening fixtures of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season, here is a look at the complete list of managers with most number of UCL titles.

List of managers with most number of UCL titles

Over the years some legendary managers have taken charge of top European clubs and led them to multiple UEFA Champions League titles. Amongst these managers, only Zinedine Zidane has won three back to back UCL titles. Meanwhile, Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti are the only other managers to have won three UCL titles. Below is the complete list of 20 managers who have won two or more UCL titles.

Sr. No. Managers Titles Years manager won UCL Clubs managed
1

Bob Paisley

 3

1977, 1978, 1981

 Liverpool
2

Carlo Ancelotti

 3 2003, 2007, 2014

AC Milan, Real Madrid
3

Zinedine Zidane

 3

2016, 2017, 2018

Real Madrid
4

José Villalonga

 2 1956, 1957

Real Madrid
5

Luis Carniglia

 2 1958, 1959

Real Madrid
6

Bella Guttmann

 2 1961, 1962

Benfica
7

Helenio Herrera

 2 1964, 1965

Inter Milan
8

Miguel Munoz

 2 1960, 1966

Real Madrid
9

Nereo Rocco

 2 1963, 1969

AC Milan
10

Stefan Kovacs

 2 1972, 1973

Ajax
11

Dettmar Cramer

 2 1975, 1976

Bayern Munich
12 Brian Clough 2 1979, 1980

Nottingham Forest
13 Ernst Happel 2 1970, 1983

Feyenoord, Hamburger SV
14

Arrigo Sacchi

 2 1989, 1990

AC Milan
15 Ottmar Hitzfeld 2 1997, 2001

Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich
16 Vicente del Bosque 2 2000, 2002

Real Madrid
17 Sir Alex Ferguson 2 1998, 2008

Manchester United
18 Jose Mourinho 2 2004, 2010

FC Porto, Inter Milan
19

Pep Guardiola

 2 2009, 2011

FC Barcelona
20 Jupp Heynckes 2 1998, 2013

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

Note: The UEFA Champions League was called the European Cup before 1992, with the competition having been introduced in 1955.

