UEFA Champions League: Here's The List Of Managers With Most Number Of UCL Title Victories

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League (UCL) is set to kickstart today on September 14 with some blockbuster matches set to feature in matchday 1. Matchday 1 will feature La Liga giants Barcelona taking on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, in what will be a repeat fixture of the 2019–20 UCL quarter-final clash. Another exciting fixture is between Premier League giants Liverpool taking on Serie A giants AC Milan, in what will be a repeat of the iconic 2005 and 2007 UCL finals clash.
And it is not just outstanding teams competing against each other, but also excellent managers. Amongst current UCL managers, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola are the only managers who have lifted the UCL trophy more than once. Ahead of the opening fixtures of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season, here is a look at the complete list of managers with most number of UCL titles.
Over the years some legendary managers have taken charge of top European clubs and led them to multiple UEFA Champions League titles. Amongst these managers, only Zinedine Zidane has won three back to back UCL titles. Meanwhile, Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti are the only other managers to have won three UCL titles. Below is the complete list of 20 managers who have won two or more UCL titles.
|Sr. No.
|Managers
|Titles
|Years manager won UCL
|Clubs managed
|1
|
Bob Paisley
|3
|
1977, 1978, 1981
|Liverpool
|2
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|3
|2003, 2007, 2014
|
AC Milan, Real Madrid
|3
|
Zinedine Zidane
|3
|
2016, 2017, 2018
|
Real Madrid
|4
|
José Villalonga
|2
|1956, 1957
|
Real Madrid
|5
|
Luis Carniglia
|2
|1958, 1959
|
Real Madrid
|6
|
Bella Guttmann
|2
|1961, 1962
|
Benfica
|7
|
Helenio Herrera
|2
|1964, 1965
|
Inter Milan
|8
|
Miguel Munoz
|2
|1960, 1966
|
Real Madrid
|9
|
Nereo Rocco
|2
|1963, 1969
|
AC Milan
|10
|
Stefan Kovacs
|2
|1972, 1973
|
Ajax
|11
|
Dettmar Cramer
|2
|1975, 1976
|
Bayern Munich
|12
|Brian Clough
|2
|1979, 1980
|
Nottingham Forest
|13
|Ernst Happel
|2
|1970, 1983
|
Feyenoord, Hamburger SV
|14
|
Arrigo Sacchi
|2
|1989, 1990
|
AC Milan
|15
|Ottmar Hitzfeld
|2
|1997, 2001
|
Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich
|16
|Vicente del Bosque
|2
|2000, 2002
|
Real Madrid
|17
|Sir Alex Ferguson
|2
|1998, 2008
|
Manchester United
|18
|Jose Mourinho
|2
|2004, 2010
|
FC Porto, Inter Milan
|19
|
Pep Guardiola
|2
|2009, 2011
|
FC Barcelona
|20
|Jupp Heynckes
|2
|1998, 2013
|
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich