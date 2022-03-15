UEFA Champions League: Manchester United Vs Atletico Madrid Dream11, Match Preview & More

After an enthralling and nail-biting 1-1 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 match, Premier League giants Manchester United are all set to host La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The UCL clash is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on March 16. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting match, here is a look at our Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 predictions.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid predicted starting line-ups

Manchester United: David de Gea; Aaron Wan Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Stefan Savić, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, Hector Herrera, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Renan Lodi; João Félix, Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 team predictions

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Renan Lodi, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Stefan Savić

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Koke, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Antoine Griezmann

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-captain: Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid contest tightly poised

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid contest is tightly poised at 1-1 after both sides scored a goal on either side of the half. Joao Felix's goal in the seventh minute was cancelled out by Anthony Elanga's equalizer in the 80th minute. Both sides will hope to win this match and progress to the quarter-finals, having struggled in their respective domestic competitions this season.

✨ 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑫𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎𝒔 ✨



Ready for a night under the lights in the #UCL #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2022

The Red Devils dropped to fifth place in the Premier League table with 50 points after Arsenal's win over Leicester City moved them into fourth place with 51 points. Moreover, the Gunners also have three games in hand, meaning that Ralf Rangnick's side will have it all to do if they are to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

On the other hand, Atletico are currently in fourth place with 51 points, just two points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis after having played the same number of matches. With Diego Simeone's side yet to face three of the teams currently in the top six in their remaining 10 games, they will not have an easy road ahead either.

(Disclaimer: The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 predictions does not guarantee positive results.)