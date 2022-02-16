UEFA Champions League RD 16: Check Out Schedule, Date, Time & Where To Watch Matches

Quick links:
Image: Champions League/ Twitter
The UEFA Champions League league action is back as the round of 16 stage of the tournament got underway on Wednesday. The first round of matches witnessed PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0, while Manchester City routed Sporting 5-0 in another fixture. Earlier the Champions League round of 16 draw was held for a second time after the first draw was voided due to an error.
Following the draw, Manchester United was paired with Atletico Madrid, while defending champions Chelsea were drawn against Lille. Fellow English Premier League clubs Manchester City and Liverpool will take on Sporting and Inter Milan respectively. Salzburg will face Bayern Munich, Benfica will take on Ajax with Villarreal set to face Juventus. Let's take a look at the Champions League quarterfinal schedule and Champions League quarterfinal timing.
The first legs of the Round of 16 matches will take place on February 15, 16, 22 and 23 while the return leg will take place a few weeks later on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.
All the Champions League quarter-final matches is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST.
Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Champions League schedule matches in India. The matches will be live-streamed online on SonyLIV.
Result: Madrid 1-0
Result: Manchester City 5-0
Time 1:30 AM
Time 1:30 AM
Time 1:30 AM
Time 1:30 AM
Time 1:30 AM
Time: 1:30 AM
Time: 1:30 AM
Time: 1:30 AM
Time: 1:30 AM
Time: 1:30 AM
Time: 1:30 AM
Time: 1:30 AM