UEFA Champions League RD 16: Check Out Schedule, Date, Time & Where To Watch Matches

The UEFA Champions League league action is back as the round of 16 stage of the tournament got underway on Wednesday. The first round of matches witnessed PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0, while Manchester City routed Sporting 5-0 in another fixture. Earlier the Champions League round of 16 draw was held for a second time after the first draw was voided due to an error.

Following the draw, Manchester United was paired with Atletico Madrid, while defending champions Chelsea were drawn against Lille. Fellow English Premier League clubs Manchester City and Liverpool will take on Sporting and Inter Milan respectively. Salzburg will face Bayern Munich, Benfica will take on Ajax with Villarreal set to face Juventus. Let's take a look at the Champions League quarterfinal schedule and Champions League quarterfinal timing.

UEFA Champions League quarter-final schedule

The first legs of the Round of 16 matches will take place on February 15, 16, 22 and 23 while the return leg will take place a few weeks later on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

UEFA Champions League quarter-final timing

All the Champions League quarter-final matches is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Champions League schedule matches in India. The matches will be live-streamed online on SonyLIV.

UEFA Champions League quarter-final schedule Leg 1

February 16: PSG vs Real Madrid

Result: Madrid 1-0

February 16: Sporting vs Manchester City

Result: Manchester City 5-0

February 17: RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Time 1:30 AM

February 17: Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Time 1:30 AM

February 23: Chelsea vs Lille

Time 1:30 AM

February 23: Villareal vs Juventus

Time 1:30 AM

February 24: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Time 1:30 AM

February 24: Benfica vs Ajax

Time 1:30 AM

UEFA Champions League quarter-final schedule Leg 2

March 9: Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg

Time: 1:30 AM

March 9: Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Time: 1:30 AM

March 10: Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Time: 1:30 AM

March 10: Real Madrid vs PSG

Time: 1:30 AM

March 16: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid

Time: 1:30 AM

March 16: Ajax vs Benfica

Time: 1:30 AM

March 17: Juventus vs Villarreal

Time: 1:30 AM

March 17: Lille vs Chelsea

Time: 1:30 AM